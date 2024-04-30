Trading in UAB "Integre Trans" bonds will be suspended

On April 30, 2024, Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in bonds of UAB "Integre Trans" (INTRFLOT26FA, ISIN code LT0000407553) on 2 May 2024 until the announcement via Nasdaq Vilnius Information System. Trading shall be suspended until the announcement of the exact floating interest rate, which is determined in accordance with the procedures and terms set out in the Information Document of UAB "Integre Trans". Trading will be resumed by a separate decision of Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.