Rogue Baron Plc - Total Voting Rights
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
30 April 2024
Rogue Baron Plc
("Rogue Baron" or the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
London, UK, 30 April 2024 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Rogue Baron hereby announces that it has 128,986,263 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The figure of 128,986,263 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Directors of Rogue Baron Plc take responsibility for this announcement.
