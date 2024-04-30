Griffith Foods Celebrates Water Stewardship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Griffith Foods is working to make a difference in water stewardship.

In 2021, Griffith Foods performed its first water risk assessment using the WRI Aqueduct Tool 3.0, a globally recognized methodology for developing a water risk framework. We are prioritizing efforts within operations located in water stressed areas to improve water metering, implement engineering and process improvements to reduce consumption, and adopt best practices from the Alliance for Water Stewardship. Near-term, we seek to reduce unsustainable water use by 50 percent in water stressed areas by the end of 2025, and by 100 percent at the end of 2030.

Visit https://www.wri.org/freshwater to learn more about water, the challenges we face, and what we can all do to ensure a sustainable water supply for our world.

Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave, conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

People

We take care of our employees and the communities in which we do business.

Planet

We all share one Earth, and we take environmental action to responsibly care for it.

Performance

We operate ethically and strategically to create a positive impact for our business and for all of those with whom we interact.

