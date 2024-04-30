GrowthZone: 2024 Chamber Survey Reveals Critical Insights for the Industry

The survey results provide valuable data that can help chambers navigate the dynamic landscape of membership management.

The survey, accessible through the GrowthZone website, drew participation from 470 chamber professionals throughout the US and Canada. The results show several interesting trends impacting today's chambers.

Positive member engagement emerged as a central theme in the survey results, with nearly 65% of chambers reporting improved member engagement for year-end 2023 compared to 2022. This uptick underscores the efforts chambers are making to foster stronger connections and interactions with their members, indicating a positive trend in the relationship between chambers and their constituents.

According to the survey respondents, lack of engagement with the organization and lack of time were identified as the top reasons for nonrenewal among members. This insight underscores the importance of actively engaging with members and providing value-added services that accommodate their busy schedules. Chambers can address these concerns by implementing strategies to enhance member involvement and offering flexible opportunities for participation, ultimately fostering stronger connections and increasing member retention rates.

John Cook, Senior Vice President of Marketing at GrowthZone, expressed his excitement in presenting the findings from the 2024 Chamber Survey Results Report. "This survey provides valuable insights for chamber professionals to help them navigate membership challenges and opportunities," Cook said. "Understanding chamber professionals' needs and aspirations ensures that GrowthZone's software solutions continue to empower clients in achieving their organizational goals."

The complete 2024 Chamber Survey Results Report is available for download on the GrowthZone website, https://www.growthzone.com/resources/knowledge-library/2024-chamber-of-commerce-survey-results. Chamber professionals are encouraged to access the report to gain deeper insights into the evolving landscape of the industry.

