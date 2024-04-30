Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
ACCESSWIRE
30.04.2024 | 16:02
GrowthZone: 2024 Chamber Survey Reveals Critical Insights for the Industry

The survey results provide valuable data that can help chambers navigate the dynamic landscape of membership management.

NISSWA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / GrowthZone, a leading provider of association management software, announces the release of the highly anticipated 2024 Chamber Survey Results Report. In its tenth year, the extensive survey, conducted among chamber professionals, provides valuable insights into the current state and future trends of the membership industry.



The survey, accessible through the GrowthZone website, drew participation from 470 chamber professionals throughout the US and Canada. The results show several interesting trends impacting today's chambers.

Positive member engagement emerged as a central theme in the survey results, with nearly 65% of chambers reporting improved member engagement for year-end 2023 compared to 2022. This uptick underscores the efforts chambers are making to foster stronger connections and interactions with their members, indicating a positive trend in the relationship between chambers and their constituents.

According to the survey respondents, lack of engagement with the organization and lack of time were identified as the top reasons for nonrenewal among members. This insight underscores the importance of actively engaging with members and providing value-added services that accommodate their busy schedules. Chambers can address these concerns by implementing strategies to enhance member involvement and offering flexible opportunities for participation, ultimately fostering stronger connections and increasing member retention rates.

John Cook, Senior Vice President of Marketing at GrowthZone, expressed his excitement in presenting the findings from the 2024 Chamber Survey Results Report. "This survey provides valuable insights for chamber professionals to help them navigate membership challenges and opportunities," Cook said. "Understanding chamber professionals' needs and aspirations ensures that GrowthZone's software solutions continue to empower clients in achieving their organizational goals."

The complete 2024 Chamber Survey Results Report is available for download on the GrowthZone website, https://www.growthzone.com/resources/knowledge-library/2024-chamber-of-commerce-survey-results. Chamber professionals are encouraged to access the report to gain deeper insights into the evolving landscape of the industry.

About GrowthZone AMS:
GrowthZone, a market leader in providing membership management software, helps chambers of commerce and associations streamline operations, enhance member engagement, and drive growth. With a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of chambers of commerce and associations across various industries, GrowthZone empowers organizations to thrive and achieve their goals.

###

Contact Information

John Cook
Executive Vice President of Marketing
john.cook@growthzone.com
218-825-9200

SOURCE: GrowthZone

