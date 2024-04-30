China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. and TidyCall Inc. Forge Groundbreaking Partnership with Tanz Logistics International

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGH) ("CBGH" or the "Company"), together with its wholly owned subsidiary, TidyCall Inc., proudly announces a landmark collaboration - jointly developing a logistics application with Tanz Logistics International. The primary business of Tanz Logistics is to provide overseas logistics and warehousing services. This strategic alliance aims to revolutionize the logistics industry with innovative solutions and unparalleled efficiency.

The Tanz App, jointly developed by TidyCall and Tanz International, will provide customers with convenient product delivery services, effectively handling parcels of various sizes, including the delivery of large items, planning courier routes, addressing the extensive freight services of Tanz Logistics, and offering customers the most competitive prices.

Tanz Logistics International, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence, brings a wealth of expertise to this partnership. Operating a cutting-edge warehouse in Toronto, they have earned accolades for their outstanding services, including SF(Shun Feng) Express and FBA(Fulfillment by Amazon)Service. Possessing a storage management capacity for 20 million items and an annual transportation capacity of 15 million items, they stand as a formidable force in the logistics industry.

According to the cooperation agreement between TidyCall Inc. and Tanz Logistics, the Tanz APP will be launched in May 2024 and available on the Android and iOS App Stores. This innovative platform represents a significant advancement in courier services, poised to redefine industry standards. Under the joint collaboration, TidyCall Inc. holds a 51% ownership stake in the Tanz App, demonstrating a commitment to logistics innovation. Tanz Logistics oversees more than 1,000,000 parcel deliveries each year. Over the next three years, these delivery operations will shift towards the Tanz App. Anticipated turnovers include $1.2 million in 2024, $3 million in 2025, with projections aiming for over $5 million in 2026.

Willie Hsu, CEO & President of CBGH/TidyCall, is confident about this collaboration. He said, "Tanz Logistics is a dynamic and passionate company, and President Jackson Chen is very effective in his work." Jackson Chen remarked, "I am delighted to collaborate with such an excellent app development team like TidyCall. I look forward to this app bringing more profits to the company."

To further enhance its service level, CBGH/TidyCall will collaborate with Tanz Logistics International and UPS to establish a network platform in the upcoming season. This platform will provide seamless and efficient delivery services, consolidating the partners' commitment to excellence.

About TidyCall Inc.

TidyCall Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CBGH, is a Canadian company headquartered in Markham, located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). We specialize in offering on-demand home maintenance services to mobile-device users through our innovative TidyCall App, designed to cater to both homeowners and service providers. With two distinct versions available for download, TidyCall User and TidyCall Provider, we aim to revolutionize the way homeowners address their household needs.

At TidyCall, we recognize the significance of having a dependable handyman to care for your home. Our company was founded on a mission to deliver affordable and top-notch services that homeowners can confidently rely on. We take great pride in our team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to assisting homeowners in maintaining and enhancing their living spaces.

For more information about TidyCall , please visit https://about.tidycall.com

About Tanz Logistics International

Tanz Logistics International stands as a premier provider of warehousing and logistics services, offering a comprehensive range of reliable solutions tailored to diverse transportation needs. With an unwavering dedication to efficiency and safety, seamless logistics management across various industries is the specialty. Operating a cutting-edge warehouse in Toronto, they have earned accolades for their outstanding services, including SF Express and FBA Service. Possessing a storage management capacity for 20 million items and an annual transportation capacity of 15 million items, they stand as a formidable force in the logistics industry. The seasoned team combines cutting-edge technology with extensive experience to deliver timely, secure, and cost-effective solutions.

Tanz Logistics harnesses advanced technologies and robust trade routes to empower prioritization of customers' needs. Through the user-friendly online platform, shipment tracking seamlessly monitors every journey from inception to delivery. Furthermore, the upcoming endeavor unveils the establishment of a state-of-the-art logistics park in Huai'an District, Huai'an City, Jiangsu Province, China. This expansion further underscores the commitment to enhancing logistical capabilities and facilitating seamless trade operations.

For more information about Tanz Logistics and its innovative solutions, please visit tanzlogis.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which include any statements made in this release which are not historical facts, such as statements concerning potential future developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the companies to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of each company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.

