The launch, set to coincide with Art Basel, Switzerland, will see the MakersPlace debut of prominent generative artists Eko33, represented by ARTXCODE, and Juan Rodríguez García who will also be supported by the generative art house.

MakersPlace, the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital fine art, is venturing deeper into the Web3 generative art space with a unique partnership with gm.studio, a generative art platform built and run by the gmDAO, a community of digital artists, collectors and enthusiasts.

Sample output from En Mi Cuerpo by Juan Rodríguez García. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the integration of gm.generator, gm.studio's new turn-key generative minting technology, collectors on MakersPlace will now, for the first time, be able to purchase code-based, long-form generative art from artists selected by MakersPlace curators.

"MakersPlace is synonymous with premium digital art, and much of the most exciting digital art today is created by generative artists. It's therefore the right move for us to expand our offerings to now include long-form generative art, minted on MakersPlace. It's with great pleasure that we're teaming up with gm.studio and the gmDAO community for this launch, as they have deep technical expertise, and they share our passion for the generative art space," said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace.

"gm.studio is a pioneer in the generative art space and we're thrilled to be advancing code-based art further with the integration of gm.generator on MakersPlace. We've planned an impressive launch to coincide with Art Basel in Switzerland in June, and I can't wait to see the reaction from collectors there," continued Ross Geoffreys, Founder of gm.studio and gmDAO.

The inaugural collection will launch during Art Basel in June, 2024, and feature the MakersPlace debut of Mexican generative artist, Juan Rodríguez García, curated by MakersPlace Senior Director, Jessica Marinaro in collaboration with generative art house ARTXCODE.

The collection, a generative series created in p5.js which uses a 3d model of the human body, titled 'En Mi Cuerpo' has been a collector favorite since the Mexican artist and professor began sharing test outputs of his figurative studies on social media several years ago. It will be made available as "blind mints," which means that only at the time of purchase will García's code generate the final artwork, and it will immediately be minted on the Ethereum blockchain. A curation of select sample artworks will be exhibited by MakersPlace and gm.studio at The Digital Art Mile in Basel, Switzerland from June 10 to June 16, hosted by ArtMeta.

"I'm very excited to be teaming up with MakersPlace and gm.studio to launch my new generative art collection, and I'm thrilled that it happens in Basel, as it gives me a unique opportunity to introduce my art to both traditional and digital art collectors," said Juan Rodríguez García.

MakersPlace will also be debuting Swiss generative artist Eko33 (aka Jean Jacques Duclaux) at The Digital Art Mile in Basel, curated by MakersPlace Senior Director Caitlin Cruickshank in collaboration with ARTXCODE. A pioneer in digital arts, Eko33 has been building autonomous artistic systems for decades, with his first experiments made on a Commodore SX-64 in 1999. Nine curated artworks from his brand new series 'Robotic scrolls of the mind', featuring his signature style of precise geometric patterns, will be on display from June 10 to June 16.

All artworks will be made available for sale on the MakersPlace website. More information to be revealed closer to the launch.

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier fine-art marketplace to discover and buy authentic digital art from the world's leading artists. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace helped catapult digital art onto the global stage with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 the record price for any digital artwork at that time. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

MakersPlace stands at the forefront of an exciting new era in art, where digital and physical worlds converge. Its future initiatives focus on deepening collaborations with top-tier web3 artists and expanding partnerships with world-class galleries and curators. MakersPlace is committed to catalyzing this transformative movement, continually pushing the boundaries of art and technology.

About gm.studio

gm.studio is the world's first community-owned and -managed arts platform by artists, for artists, with the goal to make generative art accessible and inclusive to all. At its core, gm.studio is a full-service platform for generative artists to launch collections.

gm.studio is a creation of gmDAO, an organization of NFT artists, collectors and enthusiasts formed to foster and encourage the development of the NFT space.

About Juan Rodríguez García

Juan Rodríguez García is a generative artist who explores design concepts and programming through technology and code as a tool of creation and expression.

Rodríguez García teaches classes in creative coding at Iberoamericana University in Puebla and has worked and collaborated with different universities and cultural spaces in Latin America talking about code, art, and technology.

About Eko33

Jean-Jacques Duclaux, widely known by his artist pseudonym Eko33, is a pioneering figure in the field of generative art, seamlessly blending the rigors of algorithmic precision with deep emotional and perceptual inquiries. His innovative approach has positioned him at the forefront of the digital art scene.

Eko33 embarked on his artistic journey in the late 1990s, initially drawn to the intersection of art and technology while exploring the potentials of early computer systems. His foundational experiences with platforms like the Commodore SX-64 and his subsequent experimentation with MIDI interfaces laid the groundwork for his unique artistic vision, characterized by an exploration of the interface between human emotion and computational logic.

Over the years, Duclaux has gained international acclaim, showcasing his work at high-profile venues such as the Venice Biennale and Art Basel.

About ARTXCODE

ARTXCODE is a generative art house supporting the contemporary algorithmic art movement since 2016. ARTXCODE specializes in artist management and sales for a global roster of multidisciplinary artists working with algorithms, while offering advisory to cultural institutions, collectors, and organizations.

