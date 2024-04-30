

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Top UN officials have called for swift action to combat the El Nino extreme weather phenomenon that are currently devastating southern Africa and other regions with flooding and drought.



The current El Nino event began in mid- to late 2023, causing the ocean's temperature to rise, and its impact has already decimated farming in southern Africa, triggering crop shortfalls and rising commodity prices. At the same time, flooding in Kenya has affected 200,000 people and killed more than 100 people.



Around 40 to 50 million people are currently affected in 16 countries, said Reena Ghelani, the new Climate Crisis Coordinator for the El Nino/La Nina Response.



'These are the countries that are facing the climate crisis,' she said at a news conference at UN Headquarters, adding that adaptation efforts are key at a time when the UN Secretary-General released $54 million to 'get ahead' of the situation and will soon announce more funding.



Meteorologists have indicated a 60 to 80 per cent chance that a La Nina phenomenon will unfold later this year, bringing more rain to some regions and drought to others.



However, the changes would be extreme, and countries may not be able to recover and absorb this, Ghelani explained, adding that there are projections that the situation may get worse and affect communities around the world into next year.



'If we act now and act fast, the world will have not another major crisis on its hands,' she told reporters. 'We can prevent this. We know what needs to be done, and we can do it now with timely action.'



Extreme weather is among the main drivers of food insecurity for 72 million people in 18 countries, said Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO).



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken