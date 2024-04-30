Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2024 | 15:48
EPSO-G UAB: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of UAB EPSO-G

Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisves pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, being the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, adopted the following resolutions at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held on 30 April 2024:

  1. Regarding the approval of EPSO-G consolidated and the Company's set of financial statements for the year 2023

To approve EPSO-G consolidated and the Company's set of financial statements for the year 2023 (attached).

  1. Regarding the allocation of the profit of UAB EPSO-G for 2023

To approve the allocation of the profit of UAB EPSO-G for 2023 (attached).

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its five direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information, contact
Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G
Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
