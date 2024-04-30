American Battery Technology Company Hires Former Tesla Head of FP&A Europe, Scott Smith, as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis

Key leadership position filled to facilitate ABTC's rapid growth and capital expansion projects

RENO, Nev., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, is pleased to announce the onboarding of Scott Smith as its vice president of financial planning and analysis (FP&A) to support the company's strategic growth trajectory and to lead the company's investor relations functions.

"Scott has been an excellent addition to this team since joining us at the beginning of the year, and he has now relocated from Berlin to work out of our Reno headquarters," shared ABTC CFO Jesse Deutsch. "We are rapidly expanding operations in both our battery recycling and primary lithium manufacturing businesses, and Scott's diverse experiences leading financial operations, driving fast-growth market expansions, and managing financial investments for publicly-traded, global companies have been integral to ABTC as we continue to advance our commercialization efforts."

Smith is an experienced finance professional with over a decade of expertise in financial business operations within the electric vehicle and consumer goods sectors. He is skilled in strategic planning, intricate financial modeling, and fostering cross-functional partnerships with demonstrated success in enhancing cost efficiencies, facilitating market expansion, and maximizing investment returns.

Prior to joining ABTC, Smith worked at Tesla for over seven years and recently was based in Berlin, Germany as Tesla's head of FP&A and business operations for all Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) operations. This group was responsible for driving annual revenue of more than $20 billion with a more than 50 percent annual growth rate, and Gigafactory capital expenditures of over $4 billion with efficiency spends across all scopes and technical functions. Beforehand, Smith worked at PepsiCo and was responsible for establishing financial frameworks and internal protocols driving quicker pace-to-market and better financial controls, and served as financial lead on large-scale, Frito-Lay innovation projects.

In his role as the company's first vice president of FP&A, Smith oversees the development, implementation, and evaluation of ABTC's budgetary and forecasting processes and capital expansions. He is responsible for creating and maintaining the rigorous financial models used for scenario analysis, forecasting, and decision-making critical to the company's strategic growth initiatives and expanded commercialization activities.

"I am thrilled to join American Battery Technology Company to help support the company's rapid growth and to work with our strategic partners to facilitate our capital expansion projects," stated Scott Smith, ABTC's vice president of financial planning and analysis. "I have experienced firsthand the challenges and successes of building commercial factories, teams, and companies from the ground up as part of new growth initiatives, and am excited to now drive these efforts at ABTC."

Smith earned a bachelor's in commerce from the Smith School of Business at Queen's University in Kingston Ontario.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company") management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

