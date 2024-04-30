LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $10.5 million or $1.13 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $11.4 million or $1.23 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $13.1 million or $1.42 per fully diluted share for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, representing declines of 8% and 20%, respectively. The reduction in net income is primarily due to reduced net interest income.

"We remain focused on providing high touch community banking services to our business clients with a conservative risk approach. At its core, our business is solely reliant on spread income and the rapid rise in interest rates combined with an inverted yield curve has compressed the net interest margin. As is typical, in the 1st quarter our customers distributed funds for bonuses. Additionally, several of our larger clients took advantage of outside investment opportunities. As a result, despite adding new clients, total deposits declined compared to the prior quarter. Our goals for 2024 continue to be centered on building our outstanding core deposit franchise to eliminate borrowings and enhance margins. There is a strong deposit pipeline of new customers and the cost of deposits seems to be accelerating at a slower pace. The key to our success in 2024 is the continued generation of new clients and we are well positioned to do so.

"The one area the Bank can control is expenses, operating expenses increased 0.9% quarter over quarter and 3.7% year over year. Despite experiencing margin pressure, the Bank still achieved a return on average assets of 1.08% and a return on average equity of 13.4% for the quarter.

"We continue to deliver superior service with the goal of being the premier relationship-banking franchise for small to mid-size businesses in Southern California." commented Leon Blankstein, ABB's CEO and Director.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, net interest income was $29 million, representing a 5% decrease over the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income was negatively impacted by the increase in the cost of deposits and borrowings exceeding the increase in interest earned on loans and securities. The cost of deposits was the largest contributor to the decrease in net interest income as compared to the prior year quarter. For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, the cost of deposits was 1.24% representing an increase of 7 bps compared to the quarter ending December 31, 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $0.2 million in the quarter, a decrease from the prior quarter. The decrease in provision was a result of a reduction in the loan portfolio along with net recoveries of $0.1 million offset by an increase in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments mainly due to a decrease in line utilization. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.10% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to 3.07% from 3.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in average borrowings. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to 3.07% from 3.38% for the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in the cost of deposits and a decline in the ratio of average non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits. As of March 31, 2024, 63% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate with a weighted average remaining life of 74 months. Of the variable rate loans, approximately 46% are indexed to prime of which $381 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net interest income decreased by $1.5 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in borrowings. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net interest income decreased by $2.5 million, or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The decrease compared to prior year quarter is primarily due to a change in the mix of deposits from non-interest bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits. The Loan to Deposit ratio was 78% and 81% as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Provision for Credit Losses

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 (Figures in $000s) Addition (recapture) to allowance for loan losses $ (226 ) $ 1,049 $ 313 Addition (recapture) to reserve for unfunded loan commitments 438 (490 ) 150 Total loan-related provision $ 212 $ 559 $ 463 Addition to allowance for held-to-maturity securities - - - Total provision for credit losses $ 212 $ 559 $ 463

Non-Interest Income

The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter and compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due a reduction in the gain on sales of SBA loans. In 2023, seasoned SBA loans were sold unlike in 2024 where only current production was sold.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, total non-interest expense increased $0.2 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $0.6 million compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the prior quarter and prior year quarter is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits as bonuses and commissions fluctuated with actual results between the periods. The efficiency ratio of 54% for the first quarter of 2024 increased compared to 48% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 47% for the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2024 is more typical of the Bank's quarterly non-interest expense.

There were 233 full time equivalent employees at March 31, 2024 compared to 224 a year ago and 233 at December 31, 2023. The Bank has 40 relationship managers in eight offices representing a decrease of one from a year ago and from the prior quarter.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 27.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, 27.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 27.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, total loans decreased $7 million, or 0.3% compared to the prior quarter. The majority of this decline was in Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans mainly as a result of a decrease in line utilization. At March 31, 2024, the utilization rate for the Bank's commercial lines of credit decreased to 26% from 27% at December 31, 2023. The decline in C&I was offset by loan growth in Commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Figures in $000s) RE - Owner occupied $ 1,120,822 $ 1,111,476 RE - Non owner occupied 718,439 722,531 Construction & Land 62,359 50,078 Total CRE Loans $ 1,901,621 $ 1,884,085

The following table is the composition of the Owner occupied and Non owner occupied CRE loans by collateral type:

as of March 31, 2024 Owner occupied Non owner occupied (Figures in $000s) Industrial $ 693,253 $ 298,339 Office 166,758 99,516 Retail 22,349 183,539 Automobile Service Facilities 66,709 17,759 Contractor's Yard 60,427 8,302 Other 27,379 36,292 Miscellaneous 83,946 74,692 Total $ 1,120,822 $ 718,439

Total investment securities declined to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2024, which include $561 million or 45% in held-to-maturity (HTM) securities based on book value. As of March 31, 2024, the duration of the available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio was 5.8 years, an increase from 5.7 years as of December 31, 2023 and 5.5 years as of March 31, 2023. Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) increased to $79.6 million as of March 31, 2024 from $70.7 million as of December 31, 2023 as market rates relevant to securities pricing increased. The duration on the held-to-maturity portfolio, which consists primarily of municipal securities, is 7.8 years. As of March 31, 2024, the unrealized after tax loss on HTM securities was $72 million.

During the first quarter of 2024, deposits declined by $188 million or 5% to $3.3 billion. The Bank has lost minimal relationships due to the turbulence in the banking industry this last year. Since January 1, 2024, new deposit relationships have totaled approximately $5.6 million in deposits from 26 new clients. The Bank's off-balance sheet products of treasury securities held for clients increased by $25 million during the first quarter of 2024 to $247 million and declined by $31 million from prior year quarter. The Bank has no brokered deposits nor internet solicited deposits.

During the first quarter of 2024, total assets decreased $26.5 million, or 0.7%, total loans declined $7 million, or 0.3%, total deposits decreased by $188 million, or 5%, and borrowings increased by $155 million.

The Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Term Funding Program ended March 11, 2024; however, $180 million is outstanding with a maturity date of March 11, 2025 at a rate of 5.4%. Including the outstanding FRTB borrowing, and also under the FRB discount window and loans pledged at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, the Bank has $1.7 billion in borrowing capacity as of March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Figures in $000s) Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 7,440 $ 7,859 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - Total NPA $ 7,440 $ 7,859 NPA as a % of total assets 0.19 % 0.20 % Past Due as a % of total Loans 0.00 % 0.00 % Criticized as a % of total Loans 5.67 % 5.95 % Classified as a % of total Loans 0.88 % 0.29 %

During the first quarter, non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased by $0.4 million to $7.4 million mainly due to a paydown of one loan and a $99,000 charge off of one loan relationship. As of March 31, 2024, NPAs have a $333 thousand allowance on individually evaluated loans related to one residential real estate loan relationship and seven C&I non-performing loan relationships of which the majority have a partial guarantee by the state of California or the SBA. Criticized loans reflect an overall deterioration in contractors impacted by an increase in labor and material costs. The construction industry related loans represent 15% of the loan portfolio. The increase in classified loans is due to one loan that is fully secured by industrial real estate.

The loan portfolio has approximately 10% in office collateral of which the majority is owner-occupied, and substantially all are three stories or under and are all located in suburban markets.

The following table represents the allowance for credit losses for loans as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 (Figures in $000s) Balance, beginning of period $ 28,460 $ 27,601 $ 29,635 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL - - (3,885 ) Charge-offs (99 ) (200 ) - Recoveries 200 10 10 Net (charge-offs) / recoveries $ 101 $ (190 ) $ 10 Provision (226 ) 1,049 313 Balance, end of period $ 28,335 $ 28,460 $ 26,073 Allowance as a % of loans 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.05 %

The allowance for credit losses for loans declined to $28.3 million during the first quarter of 2024 primarily as a result of a decline in the loan portfolio. There was a $99,000 charge off on the unguaranteed portion related to a state guaranteed loan in the first quarter of 2024 compared to no charge offs in the prior year quarter. The Bank recovered in the first quarter of 2024 the loan that had been charged off in the prior quarter. The Bank has one $229 thousand restructured SBA guaranteed loan involving a borrower experiencing financial difficulty.

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) March December March 2024 2023 2023 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 52,198 $ 32,354 $ 43,642 Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 10,368 10,804 9,732 Investment Securities: US Agencies 85,678 91,226 114,081 Mortgage Backed Securities 394,124 413,870 442,375 State and Municipals 86,535 91,949 100,791 Corporate Bonds 13,870 14,157 14,347 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 580,207 611,202 671,594 Mortgage Backed Securities 176,317 178,985 187,850 State and Municipals 384,612 390,184 393,459 Allowance for Credit Losses, Held-To-Maturity (55 ) (55 ) (55 ) Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost, 560,874 569,114 581,254 Net of Allowance for Credit Losses Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 15,000 15,000 15,000 Total Investment Securities 1,156,081 1,195,316 1,267,848 Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,901,621 1,884,085 1,801,897 Commercial and Industrial 470,294 491,698 491,065 Residential Real Estate 194,059 197,281 175,099 Installment and Other 6,685 6,577 9,665 Total Loans Receivable 2,572,659 2,579,641 2,477,726 Allowance for Credit Losses (28,335 ) (28,460 ) (26,073 ) Loans Receivable, Net 2,544,324 2,551,181 2,451,653 Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net 4,380 4,589 5,334 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance 29,185 28,898 27,863 Other Assets 79,639 79,582 73,047 Total Assets $ 3,876,175 $ 3,902,724 $ 3,879,119 Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,601,795 $ 1,699,560 $ 1,708,750 Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 367,903 388,152 276,059 Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,083,008 1,145,389 997,720 Certificates of Deposit 256,309 264,312 93,624 Total Deposits 3,309,015 3,497,413 3,076,153 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 210,000 55,000 486,000 Other Liabilities 41,186 36,257 37,285 Total Liabilities $ 3,560,201 $ 3,588,670 $ 3,599,438 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock $ 208,336 $ 208,048 $ 205,791 Retained Earnings 187,243 176,747 145,865 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (79,605 ) (70,741 ) (71,975 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 315,974 $ 314,054 $ 279,681 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,876,175 $ 3,902,724 $ 3,879,119 Standby Letters of Credit $ 43,810 $ 43,178 $ 40,641 Per Share Information: Common Shares Outstanding 9,078,782 9,041,911 8,998,695 Book Value Per Share $ 34.80 $ 34.73 $ 31.08 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 34.80 $ 34.73 $ 31.08

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the three months ended: March December March 2024 2023 2023 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 33,664 $ 33,185 $ 29,743 Interest on Investment Securities 7,658 7,794 7,861 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 250 623 208 Total Interest Income 41,572 41,602 37,812 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 1,002 1,011 231 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 7,265 7,027 2,230 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 2,288 2,443 267 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 1,598 171 3,086 Total Interest Expense 12,153 10,652 5,814 Net Interest Income 29,419 30,950 31,998 Provision for Credit Losses 212 559 463 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 29,207 30,391 31,535 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 988 941 1,023 International Fees 406 419 269 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (110 ) (418 ) (211 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net 57 - 611 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 287 498 195 Other 487 494 706 Total Non-Interest Income 2,115 1,934 2,593 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 11,649 11,182 11,338 Occupancy and Equipment 1,209 1,207 1,192 Professional Services 1,963 2,084 1,919 Promotion Expenses 528 708 441 Other 1,424 1,444 1,281 Total Non-Interest Expense 16,773 16,625 16,171 Earnings before income taxes 14,549 15,700 17,957 Income Tax Expense 4,052 4,326 4,872 NET INCOME $ 10,497 $ 11,374 $ 13,085 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 1.14 $ 1.23 $ 1.43 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.13 $ 1.23 $ 1.42 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 9,237,317 9,221,219 9,153,915 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,293,818 9,264,224 9,228,602

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: March 2024 December 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 19,252 $ 250 5.23 % $ 46,030 $ 623 5.37 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 89,024 1,285 5.77 % 94,837 1,327 5.60 % Mortgage Backed Securities 674,033 3,199 1.90 % 684,903 3,246 1.90 % State and Municipals 485,036 2,656 2.19 % 493,806 2,720 2.20 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 188 4.64 % 16,250 189 4.64 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,264,343 7,328 2.32 % 1,289,796 7,482 2.32 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 330 8.79 % 15,000 312 8.32 % Total Investment Securities 1,279,343 7,658 2.39 % 1,304,796 7,794 2.39 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,878,384 22,817 4.89 % 1,853,087 22,354 4.79 % Commercial and Industrial 471,147 7,740 6.61 % 479,580 7,853 6.50 % Residential Real Estate 196,176 3,044 6.24 % 187,505 2,916 6.17 % Installment and Other 9,235 63 2.74 % 9,250 62 2.64 % Total Loans Receivable 2,554,942 33,664 5.30 % 2,529,422 33,185 5.21 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,853,537 $ 41,572 4.27 % $ 3,880,248 $ 41,602 4.20 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,647,928 - 0.00 % 1,799,457 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 382,086 1,002 1.05 % 372,990 1,011 1.08 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,125,101 7,265 2.60 % 1,120,271 7,027 2.49 % Certificates of Deposit 255,490 2,288 3.60 % 266,120 2,443 3.64 % Total Deposits 3,410,605 10,555 1.24 % 3,558,838 10,481 1.17 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 123,022 1,598 5.22 % 11,848 171 5.72 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,885,699 12,153 2.59 % 1,771,229 10,652 2.39 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,533,627 $ 12,153 1.38 % $ 3,570,686 $ 10,652 1.18 % Net Interest Income $ 29,419 $ 30,950 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.89 % 3.02 % Net Interest Margin 3.07 % 3.16 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: March 2024 March 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 19,252 $ 250 5.23 % $ 18,945 $ 208 4.45 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 89,024 1,285 5.77 % 118,463 1,203 4.06 % Mortgage Backed Securities 674,033 3,199 1.90 % 719,422 3,417 1.90 % State and Municipals 485,036 2,656 2.19 % 505,910 2,792 2.21 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 188 4.64 % 16,250 184 4.52 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,264,343 7,328 2.32 % 1,360,045 7,596 2.23 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 330 8.79 % 15,000 265 7.07 % Total Investment Securities 1,279,343 7,658 2.39 % 1,375,045 7,861 2.29 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,878,384 22,817 4.89 % 1,757,142 19,630 4.53 % Commercial and Industrial 471,147 7,740 6.61 % 509,396 7,587 6.04 % Residential Real Estate 196,176 3,044 6.24 % 175,030 2,440 5.65 % Installment and Other 9,235 63 2.74 % 7,475 86 4.65 % Total Loans Receivable 2,554,942 33,664 5.30 % 2,449,043 29,743 4.93 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,853,537 $ 41,572 4.27 % $ 3,843,033 $ 37,812 3.94 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,647,928 - 0.00 % 1,832,495 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 382,086 1,002 1.05 % 285,939 231 0.33 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,125,101 7,265 2.60 % 1,133,697 2,230 0.80 % Certificates of Deposit 255,490 2,288 3.60 % 64,162 267 1.69 % Total Deposits 3,410,605 10,555 1.24 % 3,316,293 2,728 0.33 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 123,022 1,598 5.22 % 257,711 3,086 4.86 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,885,699 12,153 2.59 % 1,741,509 5,814 1.35 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,533,627 $ 12,153 1.38 % $ 3,574,003 $ 5,814 0.66 % Net Interest Income $ 29,419 $ 31,998 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.89 % 3.28 % Net Interest Margin 3.07 % 3.38 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited) March December March 2024 2023 2023 Performance Ratios: Quarterly: Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.08 % 1.17 % 1.35 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 13.42 % 16.05 % 19.54 % Efficiency Ratio 54.39 % 48.45 % 46.90 % Year-to-Date Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.08 % 1.13 % 1.35 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 13.42 % 15.70 % 19.54 % Efficiency Ratio 54.39 % 50.82 % 46.90 % Capital Adequacy: Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.62 % 12.37 % 12.56 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.72 % 11.47 % 11.65 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 11.72 % 11.47 % 11.65 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.99 % 9.64 % 8.90 % Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets 8.15 % 8.05 % 7.21 % Asset Quality Overview Non-Performing Loans $ 7,440 $ 7,859 $ 6,000 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - - Total Non-Performing Loans 7,440 7,859 6,000 Loans Modified with Financial Difficulty $ 229 $ 231 $ - Other Real Estate Owned - - - ACL / Loans Receivable 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.05 % Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.24 % Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.15 % Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly $ (101 ) $ 190 $ (10 ) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date $ (101 ) $ 344 $ (10 ) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average Loans Receivable (0.00 %) 0.01 % (0.00 %)

