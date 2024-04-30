poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) will exhibit at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) USA 2024 on June 18 20th in Long Beach, CA. The company will feature a wide variety of TLens® products, TLens® Add-On/Add-In camera modules, TLens® Add-In lens reference designs, TWedge® wobulator pixel-shifting microdisplay technology, and evaluation kits highlighting the breadth of design tools available for AR/MR device manufacturers. poLight ASA will display several customer AR/MR smart glasses and head-mounted devices and key camera module use cases, while showcasing the robust, fast, low-power consumption and constant field-of-view autofocus benefits of TLens®. In addition, the company will demonstrate resolution and image quality improvements in microdisplays with TWedge® wobulation, resolving critical design challenges impacting AR/MR user experiences. Visit us at table S-12. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3OdOZdq

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) will exhibit at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) USA 2024 on June 18 20th in Long Beach, CA. Visitors to table S-12 will see a wide variety of TLens® products, TLens® Add-On/Add-In camera modules, TLens® Add-In lens reference designs, TWedge® wobulator pixel-shifting microdisplay technology, and evaluation kits highlighting the breadth of design tools available for AR/MR device manufacturers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

TLens® autofocus technology effectively replicates the human eye experience, while leveraging ultrafast 1 millisecond response time (up to 10 times faster than competing technologies), maintaining constant field of view during focused image capture of the environment, replicating what the user sees regardless of ambient light conditions.

AR/MR devices are used across a wide variety of environmental conditions and varying temperature ranges, and contain several heat-generating electronic components, issues which have a dramatic impact on image quality. With its proprietary solid polymer materials, TLens® can passively athermalise the camera modules when combined with the plastic lens stacks, enabling operations across broad temperature ranges while improving optical focusing and image quality. When tuned, TLens® can further enhance the camera image quality at extreme temperatures and depth of focus to better replicate the human eye.

TWedge® wobulation technology also resolves show-stopping tradeoffs due to increasing resolution while reducing the size and increasing the image brightness issues currently challenging AR/MR micro display device development efforts. By angularly pixel shifting the RGB collimated light at the top of the microdisplay projectors, the compact form factor, ultra-low power consuming wobulator device helps resolve such tradeoffs by effectively enhancing resolution 4 times or more without impacting brightness or image quality.

"We continue to build our position in the AR/MR space, enabling our customers to deliver exceptional performance and addressing key design issues in autofocus cameras and micro displays," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "We are excited to showcase our technology, customer devices, evaluation kits and support resources that accelerate the TLens® autofocus camera and TWedge® wobulator technology based microdisplay design process from proof-of-concept to mass production for our AR/MR head-worn device customers."

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers patented, state-of-the-art tunable optics technology, leveraging its proprietary polymer and piezo MEMS technology. Founded in 2005, its first product TLens® replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in applications such as AR/MR devices, smartphones, wearables, webcams and other consumer devices, industrial barcode scanners and machine vision systems, and healthcare applications. With over 160 granted patents, poLight's technology delivers extremely fast focus, small footprint, ultra-low power consumption, no magnetic interference, and constant field of view, enabling better imaging system performance and new user experiences compared to alternative technologies. poLight is based in Horten, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

