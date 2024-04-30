DJ Funding Circle Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 30-Apr-2024 / 15:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 April 2024 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") Total Voting Rights In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces the following information. As at 30 April 2024, the Company's issued share capital consists of 355,944,598 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, all with voting rights. The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: TVR TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 318912 EQS News ID: 1893309 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 30, 2024 10:19 ET (14:19 GMT)