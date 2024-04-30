Anzeige
30.04.2024
30.04.2024 | 16:54
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

[30.04.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
30.04.24IE000LZC9NM010,727,896.00USD072,489,002.846.7571
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
30.04.24IE000DOZYQJ73,541,522.00EUR020,384,176.205.7558
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
30.04.24IE000GETKIK8115,553.00GBP01,049,087.969.0788
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
30.04.24IE000XIITCN5656,895.00GBP05,125,680.477.8029

