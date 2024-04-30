Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 17:00
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital for Colleagues Plc - Shareholding in the Company

Capital for Colleagues Plc - Shareholding in the Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

30 April 2024

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

SHAREHOLDING IN THE COMPANY

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has received a TR-1 Form, which is reproduced without amendment below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Capital for Colleagues Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii: Voluntary notification relating to a significant change in beneficial ownership from one Castlefield OEIC to another.

X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Castlefield Investment Partners LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Manchester, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

29/04/2024

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

30/04/2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

38.79%

38.79%

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

38.96%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary shares: GB00BGCZ2V99

7,172,651

38.79%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Castlefield Sustainable Portfolio Growth Fund

6.48%

Castlefield Sustainable Portfolio Income Fund

0.46%

Castlefield Investment Partners LLP1

31.85%

Combined:

38.79%

1. CIP does not exercise direct ownership of these shares. This amount is reflective of the aggregated position of CIP's clients, whose assets are managed by CIP on a discretionary basis, none of whom individually own over 3% of the company's voting rights.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

There has been no breach of a reportable percentage threshold since the last notification that we submitted in November 2023. In this time the aggregated position has decreased from 38.96% to 38.79%. This submission relates to a change in beneficial ownership in a significant number of shares (160,000) from one Castlefield OEIC to another.

Place of completion

Manchester, United Kingdom

Date of completion

30/04/2024

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

John Lewis, Finance Director

01985 201 980

PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


