30.04.2024
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

26 April 2024 £1007.46 per Ordinary share.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

30 April 2024


