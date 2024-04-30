Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
30.04.24
15:29 Uhr
0,266 Euro
Dow Jones News
30.04.2024 | 17:13
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Notice of the Annual General Meeting

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 
30-Apr-2024 / 15:40 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (the "Meeting") of Thalassa Holdings Ltd (the "Company") will be 
held at Anjuna, 28 Avenue de la Liberté, 06360 Eze, France on 12 June 2024 at 11:00 am (CEST) for the purpose of 
considering and, if thought fit, passing the following simple resolutions: 
 1. To receive and consider the financial statements for the year to 31 December 2023 together with the 
  reports of the directors and the auditors thereon, in their format as at the date of the Meeting. 
 2. To authorise the Directors to appoint auditors of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2024 and to 
  authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration. 
 3. To re-elect Duncan Soukup as a Director of the Company, who is retiring and offering himself for re- 
  election. 
 4. To re-elect David Thomas as a Director of the Company, who is retiring and offering himself for re- 
  election. 
 5. To re-elect Kenneth Morgan as a Director of the Company, who is retiring and offering himself for 
  re-election. 
 
Dated 29 April 2024 
By Order of the Board 
 
Notes 
 1. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend 
  and vote in his place. A proxy need not also be a Member of the Company 
 2. 2. To appoint a proxy, you should complete the Form of Proxy available from the Company's website. To be 
  valid the Form of Proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed 
  must be completed and returned by post or by hand to the Company's Registrar, Link Group PXS 1, Central Square, 29 
  Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL, not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting or any adjourned 
  meeting. 
 3. In the case of joint holders, if two or more persons hold shares jointly each of them may be present in 
  person or by proxy at the Meeting and may speak as a shareholder; if only one of the joint owners is present in 
  person or by proxy, he may vote on behalf of all joint owners; and if two or more are present in person or by proxy 
  they must vote as one. 
 4. Alternatively, you can appoint a proxy electronically at www.signalshares.com so as to have been received 
  by the Company's registrars not less than 48 hours (excluding weekends and public holidays) before the time 
  appointed for the meeting or any adjournment of it. 
 5. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment 
  service may do so for the annual general meeting to be held on the time and date set out at the top of the notice 
  and any adjournment(s) thereof by utilising the procedures described in the CREST Manual. CREST Personal Members or 
  other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), should 
  refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on 
  their behalf. 
 6. In order for a proxy appointment made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a 
  "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & International's 
  specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. 
  The message must be transmitted so as to be received by the issuer's agent (ID: RA10) by the latest time(s) for 
  receipt of proxy appointments specified in the notice of meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be 
  taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from 
  which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. 
 
 7. CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should note that 
  Euroclear UK & International does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. 
  Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It 
  is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or 
  sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his CREST sponsor or voting service 
  provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the 
  CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors 
  or voting service providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical 
  limitations of the CREST system and timings. 
 8. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35 
  (5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001. 
 9. Unless otherwise indicated on the Form of Proxy, CREST or any other electronic voting instruction, the 
  proxy will vote as they think fit or, at their discretion withhold from voting. 
 
The Board encourages all shareholders to vote. Shareholders will find a Proxy form, online, in the Investor Relations 
section under the 'Reports and Documents' menu. In the event that you hold your interest in Thalassa Holdings Ltd in 
CREST and wish to vote, but are not expecting to use the CREST electronic proxy appointment service as set out in notes 
5, 6 and 7 above, you will need to contact your custodian or nominee (bank, broker, fund manager for example). 
Alternatively, for further information or assistance in voting you can contact Link Group via email at 
shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or on +44 (0)371 664 0300. Monday to Friday between 0900 and 1730. Calls are 
charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at 
the applicable international rate. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 318915 
EQS News ID:  1893349 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893349&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2024 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
