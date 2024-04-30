The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

The Company has declared an increased third interim dividend of 1.05 pence per ordinary share (2023: 1.00p) in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2024, payable on 30 August 2024 to shareholders on the register on 21 June 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 20 June 2024.

The Board expects at least to maintain the total dividend for the year, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

30 April 2024

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45