Mesogen Inc.: Texas Company's Mission to Cure Macular Degeneration Blindness

Mesogen Inc. out of The Woodlands, Texas, has developed a transplantable Retinal Pigmented Epithelium (RPE) patch to cure Macular Degeneration Blindness using autologous bone marrow-derived stem cells that carry no teratoma tumor risk and requires no immunosuppression.

Twenty Million people in America (12% of the population over 40) have Macular Degeneration and Two Million people are blind from this disease and need a curative treatment. Currently there is no treatment available that improves vision with these patients.

In 2007 a group in London discovered that they could grow RPE patches using embryonic stem cells and they transplanted two patches into humans. One patient went from being able to read 8 letters on an eye chart to being able to read 29 after the patch transplant. The second patient could only read 10 letters on an eye chart and was able to read 39 letters after the RPE patch transplant.

Since this discovery of a cure for Macular Degeneration blindness, the treatment is still not on the market. Also, since 2007 stem cell technologies have progressed a tremendous amount.

Mesogen has developed a novel method to use a stem cell population in the bone marrow to differentiate into Retinal Pigmented Epithelium to make our RPE patches. These bone marrow derived stem cells are autologous from the patient needing the patch transplant and no immunosuppression is necessary. We also use the patch material that has been shown to be the best with over 25 years of research. We use an electrospun PLGA patch that dissolve over three months. Our stem cells that we start with carry a zero chance of teratoma tumor formation and we have a much cleaner regulatory path than our competition. We have two patents applied for that protect our novel protocol and transport device with a third patent that is about to be applied for that covers our delivery device.

Our goal is to be the first available treatment for Macular Degeneration Blindness on the market that dramatically improves the vision of patients. We are looking for strategic investors to help us get our product on the market in 2025.

