iQuanti: Using Travel Rewards to Stay in 5-Star Hotels

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Sometimes you want to spoil yourself, and nothing feels more luxurious and relaxing than staying in a 5-star hotel. But 5-star hotels often come with high-end prices. Thankfully, you have the option of using travel rewards to offset the cost of your travels. By signing up for the right travel rewards credit card for yourself, and using a few key strategies, you can travel in luxury sooner rather than later.

Using Travel Rewards for Luxury Stays

From the Hilton Whistler Resort and Spa to the Trout Point Lodge in Nova Scotia, Canada has a multitude of 5-star hotels located across the country for you to stay at. And, as a bonus, most hotels can be booked using your travel rewards, which can help you enjoy an affordable luxury stay.

Earning Points

Using a travel rewards credit card to earn points on specific purchases goes a long way to making your travel experience as luxurious as you'd like. Points accumulate based on your purchases and can be used at certain hotels to cover most, if not all, of your stay.

Each card has its benefits and earning structures, so make sure to look for specifics such as sign-up bonuses and the categories you tend to spend the most of your money on when applying for a card. If you spend a significant amount each month on groceries, opt for a card that allows you to earn travel rewards whenever you purchase groceries.

Transferring Points

Certain travel rewards credit cards allow you to transfer points with certain hotel loyalty programs. If you're already a member of a specific hotel loyalty program, it could be beneficial for you to search for a travel rewards credit card that works with the hotel loyalty program you're already enrolled in.

If you're not a member of a hotel loyalty program, it's worth it to look into them. They offer many benefits, including tiers such as Elite Status that you can reach by staying at the hotel. As you reach higher tiers, more benefits are offered, including free breakfasts and a higher earning rate on eligible expenses. Room upgrades, welcome amenities, and priority check-in may also be available.

Redeeming Points for Stays

Searching for and booking 5-star hotel stays using your travel rewards has never been easier. You can go to the hotel's website and navigate your way from there, with clear, easy instructions on booking with your points. When you book, be aware of such things as potential limitations and/ or blackout dates during peak travel times.

Strategies for Maximizing Value

Planning and Flexibility

Planning and booking in advance are crucial. The further in advance you can plan and book your trip, the better. You'll receive much higher redemption rates, and there will be much more room availability.

Travel flexibility is also highly beneficial in terms of finding the best deals available. If you can, travel in the off-season, as many hotels do not allow points to be redeemed during peak travel times. You'll find better deals during the off-season, which can make your rewards go further.

Combining Points and Cash

If you don't have enough points to cover your full stay, consider paying for your hotel with a combination of points and cash, which can make for a more affordable redemption. This can make a 5-star hotel stay achievable while allowing you to stay within your travel budget, especially if you're booking numerous nights.

Leveraging Hotel Loyalty Programs

Sign up for as many hotel loyalty programs as possible, especially if you enjoy staying in a variety of places. You aren't limited to only one, and you can find a variety of programs to sign up for to keep you covered wherever you decide to go. That said, if you have a chain you love, you'll maximize your points by staying with them as much as possible.

With so many options, finding the right rewards programs can feel overwhelming. But knowing your spending habits and categories and doing a little bit of research can allow you to stay in 5-star hotels while staying within your budget. Take the time to learn about all the different travel rewards, hotel loyalty programs, and strategies to use your rewards in a way that suits you the best.

