Arverne Group (Paris:ARVEN), a French industrial player specialized in the underground resources production for the energy transition, announces the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document, filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29 2024.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public under the conditions set out by the relevant applicable regulations, on Arverne Group's website (www.arverne.earth) and the AMF's website (http://amf-france.org)

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document

the Annual Financial Report,

the Company activity report,

the Board of Directors' report on Corporate Governance,

the Statutory Auditors' reports and information on their fees,

the mission-driven company report including the assessment of the independent third-party organization

The Universal Registration Document is also published in European single electronic format (ESEF), including the primary financial statements and associated notes marked up with XBRL tags.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specialises in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the professional segment of Euronext Parisand is part of the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, mnemonic ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

