ACCESSWIRE
30.04.2024
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies' Seattle Division Works Toward Cleaner and More Efficient Distribution Center Operations

AUBURN, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies' Seattle Division is finding a cleaner and more efficient way of moving equipment around our Auburn, WA Distribution Center, all while keeping the health of King County community in mind.

Funding for this project provided by the US EPA and the Washington State Department of Ecology has helped the team to incorporate two new electric yard switch engines. These electric switch engines replaced two diesel operated switch engines previously used at the facility, reducing our emissions, reducing overall noise levels, and supporting the health of our community.

"Switchers" or "spotters" use these electric switch engines to move trailers to and from our dock doors. These trailers are filled with Albertsons Companies' freshest frozen, grocery, meat and produce products and then delivered throughout Washington state to local Safeway and Albertsons stores.

With the help of Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, we are excited to continue our efforts on transitioning to an entirely electric switch engine fleet.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

