Ovaterra's New Advanced Prenatal Vitamins Formula Leverages the Latest Science to Meet the Nutritional Needs of Women Before, During, and After Pregnancy

Ovaterra's new formula is the first prenatal vitamin in the U.S. market to provide 100% of the essential nutrients a woman needs during pregnancy, according to the latest research.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Ovaterra, a leading provider of reproductive health supplements, has created one of the only Advanced Prenatal vitamins available in the U.S. that meets all of the key nutrients a woman needs during pregnancy.

Advanced Prenatal Vitamin

Ovaterra's new prenatal vitamin formula provides all the essential nutrients women need during pregnancy.

Last year, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition concluded that almost no single prenatal dietary supplement available in the U.S. market provided a list of key nutrients in the doses needed to optimally maintain the health of pregnant women. It reads, "Out of 20,547 dietary supplements (including 421 prenatal products), 69 products (33 prenatal) contained all 6 nutrients; 7 products (2 prenatal) contained target doses for 5 nutrients; only 1 product (not a prenatal) contained target doses for all 6 nutrients, but it currently costs ~USD200/mo and requires 7 tablets per daily serving."

In response to this compelling research, Ovaterra updated its prenatal vitamin formula. The company's Advanced Prenatal Vitamin Formula now meets or exceeds all of the prenatal, pregnancy, and postpartum nutritional requirements pointed out in the study. The new formula includes:

2,000 mcg of Vitamin A, which is crucial to fetal development, prevents birth defects, enhances breastfeeding, and supports overall maternal health, immune function, and vision. This exceeds the study's recommendation of =2063 mcg of total Vitamin A daily.

Experts recommend 169-720 mcg dietary folate equivalents of folic acid. Ovaterra's Advanced Prenatal delivers 750 mcg Folate, which is vital for preconception and pregnancy, helps prevent birth defects, supports fetal neural tube development, aids in DNA synthesis, prevents anemia, and promotes overall maternal and fetal health.

400 mg of Calcium, which plays an essential role in the well-being of both mother and baby. Calcium supports the baby's bones and teeth, helps maintain maternal bone health, regulates muscle function, and reduces the risk of pregnancy-induced hypertension. For comparison, experts suggest 383-943 mg of Calcium.

25 mg of Iron, which surpasses expert recommendations of 13-22 mg. Iron is vital for preventing maternal anemia, fostering fetal growth, facilitating oxygen transport, and mitigating the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight.

60 mg of Omega-3 Fatty Acids, which can help support fetal brain and eye development in reducing the risk of preterm birth and contributing to maternal health by decreasing the likelihood of pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia. Ovaterra's 60 mg of Omega-3 Fatty Acids exceeds the suggested amount of =59 mg.

In addition, Ovaterral's Advanced Prenatal Vitamins are one of the only prenatal vitamins that deliver the full recommended daily value of choline for pregnant and nursing women. Choline is an essential nutrient that supports early brain development during pregnancy.

Anyone interested in learning more about how Ovaterra's nutritionally complete prenatal vitamin supplement supports a woman's health through all reproductive phases can visit their product page for additional details.

About Ovaterra by Fertility Nutraceuticals

Ovaterra is a reproductive and sexual health company offering premium, research-based products. Developed in collaboration with fertility clinicians, the company's products are designed to support individuals and couples throughout their reproductive journeys.

This commitment to science, reproductive expertise, and high-quality ingredients ensures that Ovaterra's offerings, like the Advanced Prenatal Vitamins, meet the specific nutritional needs of women before, during, and after pregnancy.

Contact Information

Alexandra Rata

Marketing Manager

arata@thechr.com

(347) 303-9567

SOURCE: Ovaterra

View the original press release on newswire.com.