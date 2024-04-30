

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar rose, and risk sentiment improved thanks to encouraging GDP data from Europe, and some buoyant earnings updates from top name U.S. companies.



The dollar's strength ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy weighed substantially on gold prices.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rate unchanged tomorrow. The accompanying statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post meet press conference is eyed for clues about the central bank's interest rate moves.



The dollar index surged to 106.23, gaining more than 0.6%.



Gold futures for May ended down by $54.00 or about 2.3% at $2,291.40 an ounce. Gold futures gained about 3.3% in the month.



Silver futures for May ended down $$0.982 or 3.6% at $26.391 an ounce. Silver futures gained nearly 6.5% in the month.



In economic news, a report from the Conference Board showed U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated by much more than expected in the month of April.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slid to 97.0 in April from a downwardly revised 103.1 in March. Economists had expected the index to dip to 140.0 from the 104.7 originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken