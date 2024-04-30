

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recently released updated guidelines for breast cancer screenings to improve breast cancer survival rates. The new recommendations advise women to undergo screening every other year from age 40 to 74.



These guidelines are based on recent data showing higher rates of breast cancer in women in their 40s. The recommendations stem from a comprehensive review of studies comparing different screening strategies, conducted by a team of 5 on behalf of the task force.



The task force's chair, Wanda Nicholson, underscores the potential impact of starting screening at age 40 on saving lives from breast cancer, particularly for Black women. The updated guidelines aim to address racial disparities in breast cancer outcomes, with Black women being 40% more likely to die from the disease compared to white women.



Despite the shift to biennial screening, the USPSTF believes this change has the potential to prevent 1.3 deaths per 1000 women over a lifetime of screening. The decision to recommend screening every other year instead of annually is expected to reduce breast cancer mortality by about 20%.



The recommendations align with previous guidelines from 2016. These guidelines do not alter insurance coverage for mammograms, which should be covered for women aged 40 and above.



The finalized guidelines pertain to cisgender and assigned female individuals between 40 and 74 years old at average risk of breast cancer.



However, those with a personal or family history of breast cancer, dense breasts, or specific genetic markers should consult their healthcare provider for individualized recommendations.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken