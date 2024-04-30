U & I Financial Corp. : U & I Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LYNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported quarterly net income of $1.3 million or $0.23 per share in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.7 million or $0.49 per share for the same quarter of 2023, decreasing by $1.4 million or $0.26 per share, primarily due to less net interest income. The net income turned positive after the restated net loss of $18.2 million or $3.33 loss per share in fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to not having to accrue for Provision for Credit Losses in the first quarter 2024 as compared to $26.3 million in provision for the fourth quarter of 2023.

As of March 31, 2024 in comparison to March 31, 2023, total assets increased by $4.9 million or 0.8% to $594.7 million from the year earlier period of $589.8 million. Net loans ended at $456.4 million, decreasing by $8.6 million or 1.8% from $465.0 million a year earlier. The net decrease was primarily due to higher Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans by $10.1 million as compared to the same period of the previous year. Finally, total deposits decreased by $28.8 million or 5.7% to $474.9 million from the year earlier period balance of $503.7 million.

As noted above, the Company recorded a Provision for Credit Losses of $26.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in $26.4 million for the full fiscal year 2023. The ACL on Loans and ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure ended at $26.0 million and $5.6 million, respectively, at December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Bank charged-off $14.6 million in total credits, which had been fully reserved in ACL on Loans and ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure for $11.6 million and $3.0 million, respectively. Additional disclosures on credit quality are presented in the tables below.

Also discussed in the restated fourth quarter earnings release, certain borrowers of commercial-equipment loans have filed a lawsuit in Washington state court against the Bank after the case was dismissed in federal court caused by actions by the Securities and Exchange Commission against the manufacturer of the equipment for fraudulent activities. The Bank will continue to defend this litigation vigorously.

"It has been a challenging time for the Company over the past several months, and the dust seems to be settling as reflected in the first quarter 2024 results," said Stephanie Yoon, Interim-CEO. "It will take time to work though these loans. In the interim we hope to complete the search for the new CEO and continue our efforts to build franchise value. Meanwhile, the Bank continues to exceed the regulatory minimum well capitalized ratios by comfortable margins and have sufficient liquidity."

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Mar-24 Dec-23 Mar-23 Mar-23 Mar-23 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD $ Var % Var Interest Income $ 9,285 $ 9,306 $ 8,775 $ 510 5.8 % Interest Expense 4,698 4,592 2,900 1,798 62.0 % Net Interest Income 4,587 4,714 5,875 (1,288 ) (21.9 %) Provision for Credit Losses - 26,253 - - - Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales - (23 ) 824 (824 ) (100.0 %) Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 184 83 205 (21 ) (10.2 %) Other Non-interest Income 185 173 173 12 6.9 % Non-interest Income 369 233 1,202 (833 ) (69.3 %) Salaries & Benefits 1,989 1,250 2,634 (645 ) (24.5 %) Occupancy Expense 192 188 179 13 7.3 % Other Expense 1,184 586 951 233 24.5 % Non-interest Expense 3,365 2,024 3,764 (399 ) (10.6 %) Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 1,591 (23,330 ) 3,313 (1,722 ) (52.0 %) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 322 (5,122 ) 638 (316 ) (49.5 %) Net Income (Loss) $ 1,269 $ (18,208 ) $ 2,675 $ (1,406 ) (52.6 %)

Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,476 5,466 5,441 34 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.23 $ (3.33 ) $ 0.49 $ (0.26 ) Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Mar-24 Dec-23 Mar-23 Mar-23 Mar-23 (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End $ Var % Var Cash and Due from Banks $ 46,495 $ 61,254 $ 47,550 $ (1,055 ) (2.2 %) Investments 52,355 51,346 50,303 2,052 4.1 % Loans Held for Sale 6,110 - - 6,110 100.0 % Gross Loans 471,081 490,636 469,614 1,467 0.3 % Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans (14,634 ) (25,950 ) (4,580 ) (10,054 ) 219.5 % Net Loans 456,447 464,686 465,034 (8,587 ) (1.8 %) Fixed Assets 6,268 6,438 6,840 (572 ) (8.4 %) Other Assets 27,029 26,325 20,062 6,967 34.7 % Total Assets $ 594,704 $ 610,049 $ 589,789 $ 4,915 0.8 %

Checking $ 95,698 $ 100,135 $ 111,023 $ (15,325 ) (13.8 %) NOW 13,025 13,504 14,339 (1,314 ) (9.2 %) Money Market 151,058 200,966 221,312 (70,254 ) (31.7 %) Savings 7,468 8,063 11,448 (3,980 ) (34.8 %) Certificates of Deposit 207,696 191,733 145,614 62,082 42.6 % Total Deposits 474,945 514,401 503,736 (28,791 ) (5.7 %) Borrowed Funds 52,000 20,000 7,000 45,000 642.9 % ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure 2,256 5,551 15 2,241 100.0 % Other Liabilities 3,039 8,678 3,801 (762 ) (20.0 %) Total Liabilities 532,240 548,630 514,552 17,688 3.4 % Shareholders' Equity 62,464 61,419 75,237 (12,773 ) (17.0 %) Total Liabilities & Equity $ 594,704 $ 610,049 $ 589,789 $ 4,915 0.8 %

Financial Ratios

Mar-24 Dec-23 Mar-23 Mar-23 Mar-23 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets* 0.86 % (11.85 %) 1.84 % 0.86 % (1.85 %) Return on Average Equity* 8.25 % (92.41 %) 14.73 % 8.25 % (14.53 %) Net Interest Margin* 3.10 % 3.18 % 4.17 % 3.10 % 3.83 % Efficiency Ratio 67.87 % 40.91 % 53.20 % 67.87 % 50.36 % *Quarterly results are annualized Well

Capitalized Capital Minimum Tier 1 Leverage Ratio** 10.22 % 10.16 % 12.96 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio** 12.56 % 12.42 % 16.36 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio** 12.56 % 12.42 % 16.36 % 8.00 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio ** 13.83 % 13.71 % 17.24 % 10.00 % Book Value per Share (BVS) $ 11.41 $ 11.24 $ 13.83 **Represents Bank capital ratios

Asset Quality Net Credit Charge-Offs (Recoveries) $ 14,611 $ 0 $ 0 Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans % 3.11 % 5.29 % 0.98 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.78 % 2.42 % 0.05 %

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following table presents the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands):

March 31, 2024 Special

Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 205,433 $ 25,360 $ - $ - $ - $ 230,793 Residential real estate 174,798 - - - - 174,798 Commercial - equipment 31,270 2,975 15,394 3,005 - 52,644 Commercial - all other 8,951 - - - - 8,951 Multifamily 2,864 - - - - 2,864 Construction and land 955 - - - - 955 Consumer and other 76 - - - - 76 $ 424,347 $ 28,335 $ 15,394 $ 3,005 $ - $ 471,081 December 31, 2023 Special

Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 239,876 $ 1,570 $ - $ - $ - $ 241,446 Residential real estate 168,708 - - - - 168,708 Commercial - equipment 33,770 14,630 4,173 2,898 11,643 67,114 Commercial - all other 9,429 - - - - 9,429 Multifamily 2,884 - - - - 2,884 Construction and land 979 - - - - 979 Consumer and other 76 - - - - 76

$ 455,722 $ 16,200 $ 4,173 $ 2,898 $ 11,643 $ 490,636

The commercial real estate (CRE) loans that were graded Special Mention increased to $25.4 million as of March 31, 2024, increasing by $23.8 million from December 31, 2023. The increase was due to the downgrades of three franchise hotel loans, each with a Loan-to-value (LTV) less than 50%. Per the grading definitions below, they did not warrant adverse classifications but may require actions by the Bank to prevent further degradations. In addition, the commercial-equipment loans graded Substandard increased to $15.4 million, increasing by $11.2 million from December 31, 2023. The increase was composed of loans that migrated from Special Mention as of December 31, 2023. Management did not believe any more provisions would be required on these loans as they were generally current on payments and the ACL on these migrated loans totaled $5.7 million or approximately 50%.

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficent risk to warrant adverse classificaiton.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following table presents the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands):

March 31, 2024

Special







Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,059 $ 111 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,170 Residential real estate 2,141 - - - - 2,141 Commercial - equipment 467 1,487 6,274 2,989 - 11,217 Commercial - all other 69 - - - - 69 Multifamily 3 - - - - 3 Construction and land 30 - - - - 30 Consumer and other 3 - - - - 3

$ 3,772 $ 1,598 $ 6,274 $ 2,989 $ - $ 14,633 December 31, 2023 Special

Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,641 $ 48 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,689 Residential real estate 1,252 - - - - 1,252 Commercial - equipment 426 7,315 621 2,898 11,643 22,903 Commercial - all other 65 - - - - 65 Multifamily 3 - - - - 3 Construction and land 34 - - - - 34 Consumer and other 4 - - - - 4

$ 3,425 $ 7,363 $ 621 $ 2,898 $ 11,643 $ 25,950

Past due loans - The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands):

March 31, 2024 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total

Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ 220 $ 79 $ - $ 299 $ 230,494 $ 230,793 Residential real estate - - - - 174,798 174,798 Commercial - equipment 247 2,585 162 2,994 49,650 52,644 Commercial - all other - - - - 8,951 8,951 Multifamily - - - - 2,864 2,864 Construction and land - - - - 955 955 Consumer and other - - - - 76 76

$ 467 $ 2,664 $ 162 $ 3,293 $ 467,788 $ 471,081

December 31, 2023 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ 484 $ 484 $ 240,962 $ 241,446 Residential real estate - - - - 168,708 168,708 Commercial - equipment 260 407 10,186 10,853 56,261 67,114 Commercial - all other - - - - 9,429 9,429 Multifamily - - - - 2,884 2,884 Construction and land - - - - 979 979 Consumer and other - - - - 76 76

$ 260 $ 407 $ 10,670 $ 11,337 $ 479,299 $ 490,636

Non-accrual loans - Loans are placed on nonaccrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands):

March 31, 2024



Portfolio Segment Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Nonaccrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ - $ 1,883 $ 1,883 $ - Commercial - equipment - 2,747 2,747 - $ - $ 4,630 $ 4,630 $ -

December 31, 2023



Portfolio Segment Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Nonaccrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ - $ 484 $ 484 $ - Commercial - equipment - 14,281 14,281 -

$ - $ 14,765 $ 14,765 $ -

Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure - The Bank has originated certain loans in the commercial-equipment segment with government guarantees and has subsequently sold many of the guaranteed portions of these loans in the secondary market. Upon defaults by the borrowers, the Bank would be required to repurchase the guaranteed portions of the loans and submit the repayment requests to the respective government agency. The agency may decide not to honor the guarantees if certain conditions are not met. Guarantees, as defined under ASC 460, Guarantees, that create off-balance sheet credit exposure are in the scope of ASC 326-20 (CECL) when such guarantees for loans have an implicit repurchase arrangement and thus may present an off-balance sheet credit risk. As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 the Bank had $3.9 million and $7.1 million, respectively, of such guarantees sold of commercial-equipment loans that were graded below Pass. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure for these sold guarantees were $2.3 million and $5.5 million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

