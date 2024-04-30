

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD):



Earnings: $123 million in Q1 vs. -$139 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.07 in Q1 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 billion or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.61 per share Revenue: $5.47 billion in Q1 vs. $5.35 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: About $5.7 bln



