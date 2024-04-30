Admirals Group AS audited annual report 2023

Admirals witnesses a significant rise in active and new clients.



Number of new applications in the Group went up by 77% to 266,779 applications compared to 2022 and is up by 116% compared to 2021.

The Group net trading income was 40.9 million (2022: EUR 69.0 million, 2021: EUR 35.7 million and 2020: EUR 62.2 million).

EBITDA was EUR -6.5 million (2022: EUR 27.4 million, 2021: EUR 2.6 million and 2020: EUR 23.4 million).

Number of active accounts in the Group went up by 57% to 110,471 clients compared to 2022 and is up by 75% compared to 2021.

Number of active clients in the Group went up by 62% to 89,764 clients compared to 2022 and is up by 83% compared to 2021.

Statement of Financial Position



(in thousands of euros)

31.12.2022

31.12.2023

Assets



Cash 41,025 55,489 Due from investment companies 18,961 16,528 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 5,062 7,011 Loans and receivables 4,772 4,643 Inventories 311 48 Other assets 2,137 3,162 Tangible fixed assets 1,950 2,296 Right-of-use assets 2,603 3,160 Intangible fixed assets 5,147 5,841 Total assets 81,968 98,178





Liabilities



Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 224 294 Liabilities and prepayments 4,319 6,982 Subordinated debt securities 4,102 4,570 Lease liabilities 2,894 3,435 Total liabilities 11,539 15,281





Equity



Share capital 250 250 Own shares -315 -315 Statutory reserve capital 25 25 Currency translation reserve -834 -669 Retained earnings 71,276 83,600 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 70,402 82,891 Non-controlling interest 27 6 Total equity 70,429 82,897 Total liabilities and equity 81,968 98,178











Statement of Comprehensive Income



(in thousands of euros)





12M 2023 12M 2022 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 46,276 70,654 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 2,134 2,017 Brokerage and commission fee expense -5,118 -3,472 Other trading activity related income 412 839 Other trading activity related expense -2,768 -1,062 Net income from trading 40,936 68,976 Other income similar to interest 171 86 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 900 201 Interest expense -496 -444 Other income 741 2,358 Other expenses -185 -778 Net losses on exchange rate changes -984 -846 Net loss at fair value through profit or loss 61 -490 Personnel expenses -15,231 -12,969 Operating expenses -31,875 -28,846 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -2,310 -2,005 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -837 -863 Profit before income tax -9,109 24,380 Income tax -616 -99 Profit for the reporting period -9,725 24,281 Other comprehensive income:



Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss:



Unrealized exchange rate differences -165 -692 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the reporting period -165 -692 Total comprehensive income for the reporting period -9,890 23,589 Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent -9,746 24,291 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest 21 -10 Profit for the reporting period -9,725 24,281 Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent -9,911 23,599 Total comprehensive income attributable non-controlling interest 21 -10 Comprehensive income for the reporting period -9,890 23,589 Basic and diluted earnins per share -3.95 9.87



The reports of Admirals Group AS are available on the following website: https://www.admirals.group/reports-group

About Admirals:



Admirals is one of the world's leading FinTech companies headquartered in Estonia. Admirals is a financial hub that makes personal finance transparent, convenient and accessible to everyone, everywhere, offering both beginners and experienced experts the opportunity to enter the global financial markets. Today, Admirals is one of the most international companies in Estonia, with physical offices in 18 countries around the world. Admirals is committed to building a strong global team in new regions of the world. Admirals' long-term mission is to enable financial freedom for 10 million people by 2030.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication Manager of Admirals Group AS

ir@admiralmarkets.com





