BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 1 May 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 20,125,258 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 1 May 2024, the Company held 10,081,532 Ordinary Shares in treasury (33.38% of the Company's total issued share capital including treasury shares).



Shareholders should use 20,125,258 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.



All enquiries:



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098



1 May 2024