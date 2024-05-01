DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 30th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6000 GBP1.3840 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5800 GBP1.3520 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5941 GBP1.3668

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,452,329 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,731 1.5960 XDUB 09:31:14 00028852435TRDU1 348 1.5960 XDUB 09:31:14 00028852434TRDU1 1,700 1.5960 XDUB 09:31:14 00028852433TRDU1 794 1.5960 XDUB 09:31:14 00028852432TRDU1 2,842 1.5960 XDUB 09:31:14 00028852436TRDU1 1,149 1.5960 XDUB 09:31:14 00028852437TRDU1 2,538 1.5940 XDUB 10:00:30 00028852631TRDU1 2,808 1.6000 XDUB 14:25:56 00028854472TRDU1 2,363 1.6000 XDUB 14:25:56 00028854471TRDU1 1,106 1.5980 XDUB 14:56:27 00028854744TRDU1 3,603 1.5980 XDUB 14:56:27 00028854743TRDU1 2,613 1.5980 XDUB 15:21:28 00028855088TRDU1 2,310 1.5980 XDUB 15:25:19 00028855147TRDU1 1,309 1.5980 XDUB 15:25:19 00028855146TRDU1 429 1.5980 XDUB 15:25:19 00028855145TRDU1 1,000 1.5980 XDUB 15:25:19 00028855144TRDU1 2,285 1.5980 XDUB 15:25:19 00028855143TRDU1 2,007 1.5980 XDUB 15:25:19 00028855142TRDU1 2,488 1.5940 XDUB 15:35:52 00028855296TRDU1 2,324 1.5960 XDUB 15:55:36 00028855506TRDU1 2,395 1.5960 XDUB 15:55:36 00028855505TRDU1 2,285 1.5960 XDUB 15:55:36 00028855504TRDU1 4,915 1.5960 XDUB 15:55:36 00028855503TRDU1 2,661 1.5840 XDUB 16:09:29 00028855821TRDU1 2,750 1.5840 XDUB 16:09:29 00028855820TRDU1 2,624 1.5800 XDUB 16:14:39 00028855863TRDU1 1,356 1.5880 XDUB 16:23:15 00028856031TRDU1 1,237 1.5880 XDUB 16:23:15 00028856030TRDU1 1,712 1.5880 XDUB 16:25:17 00028856122TRDU1 471 1.5880 XDUB 16:26:32 00028856134TRDU1 2,847 1.5880 XDUB 16:26:32 00028856133TRDU1

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 225 1.3580 XLON 09:37:09 00028852484TRDU1 59 1.3600 XLON 10:00:08 00028852626TRDU1 59 1.3660 XLON 10:29:19 00028852728TRDU1 2,824 1.3660 XLON 10:29:28 00028852734TRDU1 2,781 1.3660 XLON 10:29:28 00028852733TRDU1 741 1.3660 XLON 10:29:28 00028852732TRDU1 1,314 1.3660 XLON 10:29:28 00028852731TRDU1 1,200 1.3660 XLON 10:29:28 00028852730TRDU1 4,302 1.3840 XLON 12:04:44 00028853532TRDU1 1,600 1.3840 XLON 12:04:44 00028853531TRDU1 2,857 1.3700 XLON 13:31:22 00028853922TRDU1 2,844 1.3680 XLON 14:25:56 00028854470TRDU1 2,786 1.3680 XLON 14:25:56 00028854469TRDU1 2,778 1.3640 XLON 14:56:27 00028854742TRDU1 1,203 1.3620 XLON 15:35:52 00028855297TRDU1 1,712 1.3620 XLON 15:35:52 00028855295TRDU1 315 1.3520 XLON 16:23:32 00028856038TRDU1 5,400 1.3520 XLON 16:23:32 00028856037TRDU1

