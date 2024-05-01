Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
30.04.24
08:02 Uhr
1,562 Euro
-0,038
-2,38 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
01.05.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
01-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
01 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 30th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6000     GBP1.3840 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5800     GBP1.3520 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5941     GBP1.3668

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,452,329 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    3,731  1.5960        XDUB     09:31:14      00028852435TRDU1 
     348  1.5960        XDUB     09:31:14      00028852434TRDU1 
    1,700  1.5960        XDUB     09:31:14      00028852433TRDU1 
     794  1.5960        XDUB     09:31:14      00028852432TRDU1 
    2,842  1.5960        XDUB     09:31:14      00028852436TRDU1 
    1,149  1.5960        XDUB     09:31:14      00028852437TRDU1 
    2,538  1.5940        XDUB     10:00:30      00028852631TRDU1 
    2,808  1.6000        XDUB     14:25:56      00028854472TRDU1 
    2,363  1.6000        XDUB     14:25:56      00028854471TRDU1 
    1,106  1.5980        XDUB     14:56:27      00028854744TRDU1 
    3,603  1.5980        XDUB     14:56:27      00028854743TRDU1 
    2,613  1.5980        XDUB     15:21:28      00028855088TRDU1 
    2,310  1.5980        XDUB     15:25:19      00028855147TRDU1 
    1,309  1.5980        XDUB     15:25:19      00028855146TRDU1 
     429  1.5980        XDUB     15:25:19      00028855145TRDU1 
    1,000  1.5980        XDUB     15:25:19      00028855144TRDU1 
    2,285  1.5980        XDUB     15:25:19      00028855143TRDU1 
    2,007  1.5980        XDUB     15:25:19      00028855142TRDU1 
    2,488  1.5940        XDUB     15:35:52      00028855296TRDU1 
    2,324  1.5960        XDUB     15:55:36      00028855506TRDU1 
    2,395  1.5960        XDUB     15:55:36      00028855505TRDU1 
    2,285  1.5960        XDUB     15:55:36      00028855504TRDU1 
    4,915  1.5960        XDUB     15:55:36      00028855503TRDU1 
    2,661  1.5840        XDUB     16:09:29      00028855821TRDU1 
    2,750  1.5840        XDUB     16:09:29      00028855820TRDU1 
    2,624  1.5800        XDUB     16:14:39      00028855863TRDU1 
    1,356  1.5880        XDUB     16:23:15      00028856031TRDU1 
    1,237  1.5880        XDUB     16:23:15      00028856030TRDU1 
    1,712  1.5880        XDUB     16:25:17      00028856122TRDU1 
     471  1.5880        XDUB     16:26:32      00028856134TRDU1 
    2,847  1.5880        XDUB     16:26:32      00028856133TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
     225   1.3580        XLON     09:37:09      00028852484TRDU1 
     59   1.3600        XLON     10:00:08      00028852626TRDU1 
     59   1.3660        XLON     10:29:19      00028852728TRDU1 
   2,824   1.3660        XLON     10:29:28      00028852734TRDU1 
   2,781   1.3660        XLON     10:29:28      00028852733TRDU1 
     741   1.3660        XLON     10:29:28      00028852732TRDU1 
   1,314   1.3660        XLON     10:29:28      00028852731TRDU1 
   1,200   1.3660        XLON     10:29:28      00028852730TRDU1 
   4,302   1.3840        XLON     12:04:44      00028853532TRDU1 
   1,600   1.3840        XLON     12:04:44      00028853531TRDU1 
   2,857   1.3700        XLON     13:31:22      00028853922TRDU1 
   2,844   1.3680        XLON     14:25:56      00028854470TRDU1 
   2,786   1.3680        XLON     14:25:56      00028854469TRDU1 
   2,778   1.3640        XLON     14:56:27      00028854742TRDU1 
   1,203   1.3620        XLON     15:35:52      00028855297TRDU1 
   1,712   1.3620        XLON     15:35:52      00028855295TRDU1 
     315   1.3520        XLON     16:23:32      00028856038TRDU1 
   5,400   1.3520        XLON     16:23:32      00028856037TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  318922 
EQS News ID:  1893475 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893475&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

