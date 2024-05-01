

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L), a provider of automated test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks on Wednesday said that its expectations for the full year remain unchanged.



The company said that revenue for the first quarter covering the period January 1 to March 31 was in line with the management plan, though modestly behind the same comparator period for last year.



The company acknowledged that the previously taken cost saving actions have continued to favourably impact its performance.



Given the ongoing offer process in respect of cash offers received from both Viavi Solutions Inc. and Keysight Technologies Inc., the company said it was now not proposing to evolve its external reporting segments. It added that it would continue to report financial results for both the Networks & Security, and Lifecycle Assurance segments.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken