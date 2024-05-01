

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK (GSK.L, GSK) reported first quarter profit before tax of 1.35 billion pounds, a decline of 29% at AER, or a decline of 18% at CER. Earnings per share was 25.7 pence, down 30% at AER, or a decline of 19% at CER. Core operating profit was 2.44 billion pounds, up 17% at AER, or an increase of 27% at CER. Core EPS was 43.1 pence, an increase of 16% at AER, or an increase of 28% at CER.



First quarter turnover was 7.36 billion pounds, up 6% at AER, or an increase of 10% at CER. Turnover ex COVID was 7.36 billion pounds, up 8% at AER, or an increase of 13% at CER.



GSK now expects 2024 turnover growth towards the upper part of 5% to 7% range; core operating profit growth of 9% to 11%, revised from 7% to 10% previously; and core EPS growth of 8% to 10%, updated from 6% to 9% previously.



GSK expects to declare a dividend for first quarter of 15 pence per share and for the full year 60 pence.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken