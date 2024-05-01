Ropers Majeski Announces Relocation of Paris Office to New Location

PARIS, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ropers Majeski PC, a multi-service law firm recognized for its collaborative approach and global reach, is pleased to announce its Paris office's relocation to a new address at 5 rue La Boétie in Paris' central financial district. This strategic move signifies Ropers Majeski's improved accessibility within Paris and underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to strengthen its collaborative ties with its European clients.



"Moving to 5 rue La Boétie marks a significant milestone for our firm," said François Laugier, Head Partner of Ropers Majeski's Paris office. "This relocation reflects our commitment to excellence and positions us even more effectively to deliver enhanced legal solutions and support the continued success of our global US-based technology clients, and serve our multinational clients throughout France and the broader European market."

François Laugier and his international team advise clients on a wide range of high-tech and cross-border transactions of all sizes as well as commercial and complex litigation. Their practice encompasses corporate formation, financing, international expansion, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, intellectual property, employment, and other commercial matters, including litigation when necessary.

About Ropers Majeski PC

Ropers Majeski is an established law firm that counsels clients in complex commercial litigation, sophisticated transactions, technology law, mergers and acquisitions, construction, employment, insurance, intellectual property, and restructuring. With nearly 100 lawyers in 8 offices worldwide, we offer clients coast-to-coast, results-driven legal representation. Our clients include leading corporations, start-ups and emerging companies, investors, municipalities, and government agencies. Large and established or new and feisty, Ropers Majeski is committed to providing strategic legal counsel that empowers clients to achieve their objectives.

Contacts:

Kalisha M. Crawford

Director of Marketing & Business Development

Ropers Majeski PC





