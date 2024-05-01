Gun Ana Launches Revolutionary Suncare Line in the UK

LONDON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gun Ana, the pioneering Suncare brand originating from Stockholm, Sweden, announces its official launch in the United Kingdom. Founded in 2020 by Sigrid Osvald and Kajsa Regnér, Gun Ana's inception was rooted in a shared passion for skincare and a mission to redefine the perception and usage of sunscreen.

Derived from their personal experiences during a skiing season in the French Alps, where they recognized the significance of year-round sun protection, Kajsa and Sigrid embarked on a journey to develop premium SPF products that merge efficacy with indulgence. After extensive research and collaboration with expert chemists, Gun Ana was introduced to the world in spring 2022.

Gun Ana aims to revolutionize the way individuals perceive sunscreen, advocating for its integral role in daily skincare routines. With a commitment to sustainability and efficacy, Gun Ana products boast silky-smooth formulations, botanical extracts, and inspiring packaging.

Inspired by the ancient sun goddess Gun Ana, whose rays symbolized the connection between the sun and the earth, the brand emphasizes the importance of protecting both skin and environment. Gun Ana products are meticulously crafted to offer multifunctional benefits, addressing not only UV protection but also environmental stressors such as pollution and harsh weather conditions.

Gun Ana unveils a lineup of skincare essentials including the lightweight Body Repair Serum, enriched with oat, wheat germ, and rosehip oils, alongside the Protective Face Mist featuring Butterfly Ginger Root and Tremella Extract for HEV-light and pollution protection. Complementing these is the UV Body Mist, which provides lightweight, broad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays while keeping skin hydrated with nourishing ingredients. Similarly, the Face Cream SPF 50 offers all-day hydration and defense against environmental stressors with Gun Ana's signature complex of oat oil, wheat germ oil, and rosehip oil, along with hyaluronic complexes.

All products prioritize efficacy and sustainability, epitomizing Gun Ana's commitment to redefining sun care.

Gun Ana products are exclusively available at select retailers, including Cult Beauty, Soho Farmhouse, Big Beauty in Hackney, and GoodHood Shoreditch and direct online at www.gun-ana.com

Distributed across 14 countries in Europe, Gun Ana's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its use of 100% recycled materials and Scandinavian-sourced botanical extracts.

For more information about Gun Ana and its revolutionary Suncare products, please visit www.gun-ana.com

About Gun Ana:

Gun Ana is a forward-thinking Suncare brand founded in 2020 by Sigrid Osvald and Kajsa Regnér, dedicated to redefining the perception and usage of sunscreen. With a mission to provide effective yet indulgent skincare solutions, Gun Ana products are crafted with premium ingredients and sustainable practices, embodying the brand's ethos of protection, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

Gun Ana is a Swedish brand that focuses on multifunctional suncare with broad spectrum UV filters and active ingredients from natural sources. The products are not just protection, they also keep your skin balanced, nourished and hydrated throughout the day. Protective beauty for all year-round use.

About the Products

Body Repair Serum is a super lightweight, serum formula that helps to sooth the skin and strengthen the skin barrier. It's easily absorbed by the skin and the mint molecule adds a subtle cooling effect when applying the serum. The Repair serum contains our Gun Ana oil complex with oat, wheat germ and rosehip oil for a strengthened skin barrier and nourished skin.

Formulated with:

Wheat Germ Oil

Oat Oil

Rose-Hip Oil

What it does:

Nourishes the skin with Vitamin E, Omega 3, 6 and 9

Provides hydration

Builds up the skin barrier

Anti-inflammatory

The formula has a light scent of Herbal Fig.

Product Size: 150ml Product Price: 26 GBP

Gun Ana Protective Face Mist is an everyday hydration mist with HEV-light and pollution protection. The product has ultra-hydrating properties from both low molecular Hyaluronic Acid and Tremella Mushroom. The mist also works anti-inflammatory on the skin and Niacinamide helps to give an even complexion.

Formulated with:

Butterfly Ginger Root

Tremella Extract

Birch Extract

Niacinamide

Low Molecular Hyaluronic Acid

What it does:

HEV-light Protection

Anti-Pollution

Hydration

Builds up the skin barrier

Gives a more even complexion

Works anti-inflammatory

The formula has a light scent Green Galia.

Product Size: 100ml Product Price: 32 GBP

Gun Ana UV Body Mist is a one of a kind, lightweight SPF mist with a base of water and oil. The milky formula is easy to apply and absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving the skin hydrated and nourished. It can be used as a SPF but also as a hydration mist on cold days.

Includes:

Wheat Germ Oil

Oat Oil

Rose-Hip Oil

What it does:

Protection from UVA + UVB

Nourishes the skin with Vitamin E, Omega 3, 6 and 9

Hydration

Builds up the skin barrier

Water resistant

The formula has a light scent of cucumber and mint.

SPF 50, 150 ml £40

SPF 30, 150 ml £35

Gun Ana Face Cream SPF 50 is an everyday shield for your skin. It consists of our Gun Ana standard complex of oat oil, wheat germ oil and rose-hip oil to keep your skin balanced, nourished and hydrated. It also has hyaluronic complex in two different molecular sizes to lock in moisture on the surface of the skin, to keep the skin hydrated throughout the day. Our Face Cream has an added shield for HEV- light as well as UVA and UVB protection.

All our products are developed and produced in Sweden.

Includes:

Hyaluronic Complex

Wheat Germ Oil

Oat Oil

Rose-Hip Oil

Butterfly Ginger Root

What it does:

Protection from UVA + UVB + HEV Light

Nourishes the skin with Vitamin E, Omega 3, 6 and 9

Hydration

Builds up the skin barrier

Water Resistant

The formula has a light scent of cucumber and mint.

SPF 50, 50 ml - £34

Gun Ana UV Stick SPF 50 is a perfect on-the-go SPF and barrier protective Stick. It consists of our Gun Ana standard complex of oat oil, wheat germ oil and rosehip oil to keep your skin balanced, nourished and hydrated.

Our UV stick is made from natural oils and butters that help prevent Trans epidermal water loss in your skin and UVA and UVB protects from the sun's radiations.

All our products are developed and produced in Sweden.

Includes:

Shea butter

Wheat Germ Oil

Oat Oil

Rose-hip oil

What it does:

Protection from UVA + UVB

Nourishes the skin with Vitamin E, Omega 3, 6 och 9

Hydration

Builds up the skin barrier

Protects from harsh weather and wind

Water Resistant

The formula has a light scent of cucumber and mint.

SPF 50, 9,5g - £18

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401608/Gun_Ana_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gun-ana-launches-revolutionary-suncare-line-in-the-uk-302132070.html