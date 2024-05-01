Anzeige
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Appointment of Auditor

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")

1 May 2024

Appointment of Auditor

The Company announces that the Board has approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 30 September 2024. This follows a competitive tender process led by the Company's Audit Committee. Deloitte LLP's appointment as auditor to the Company will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's next Annual General Meeting to be held in January 2025.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ceased to be the Company's auditor with effect from 23 January 2024 and has confirmed to the Company that there were no matters connected with its ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006. A copy of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's Statement of Reasons was circulated to Shareholders in January 2024 and can be found on the Company website www.finsburygt.com

-END-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732


