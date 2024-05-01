Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 59,475 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 22, 2024, up to and including April 26, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
April 22, 2024
300
208.5100
ARCX
April 22, 2024
800
208.2313
XNAS
April 22, 2024
11,731
208.4244
XNYS
April 22, 2024
69
209.2500
XTXD
April 23, 2024
400
210.7600
ARCX
April 23, 2024
300
211.3800
XNAS
April 23, 2024
5,824
210.8372
XNYS
April 24, 2024
601
210.5644
ARCX
April 24, 2024
100
212.0900
BATY
April 24, 2024
60
209.7500
HRTF
April 24, 2024
51
210.4200
XBOS
April 24, 2024
1,400
210.4150
XNAS
April 24, 2024
17,588
210.4755
XNYS
April 25, 2024
488
207.2955
ARCX
April 25, 2024
88
209.2000
EDGA
April 25, 2024
600
207.4367
XNAS
April 25, 2024
12,123
207.4527
XNYS
April 26, 2024
100
213.5600
ARCX
April 26, 2024
600
213.3033
XNAS
April 26, 2024
6,252
213.4153
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,954,725.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,216,457. The figure of 202,216,457 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
