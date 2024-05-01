|Name of applicant
Ferguson plc
Name of scheme:
Ferguson Group International Sharesave Plan 2011
Period of return:
From:
November 1, 2023
To:
April 30, 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
181,430 ordinary 10p shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
181,430 ordinary 10p shares
May 1, 2024
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501972986/en/
Contacts:
Enquiries:
Kate McCormick, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827