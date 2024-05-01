Bodycote Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

1 May 2024

Bodycote plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) and further to the announcement made on 9 November 2023, Bodycote plc, the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, hereby notifies that Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive, has been appointed as Chairman of Videndum plc with immediate effect, having been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman designate in November 2023.

