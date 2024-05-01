

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $235.58 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $214.05 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $964.10 million from $900.20 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $235.58 Mln. vs. $214.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.81 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $964.10 Mln vs. $900.20 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.82 - $11.20 Full year revenue guidance: $3,895 - $3,965 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken