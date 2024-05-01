Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
01 May 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 30 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
30 April 2024 55.80p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 55.70p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
01 May 2024