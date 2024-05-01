

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, CVS Health (CVS) slashed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, reflecting the potential for continued elevated medical cost trends in the remainder of 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings of atleast $5.64 per share and adjusted earnings of atleast $7.00 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings of atleast $7.06 per share and adjusted earnings of atleast $8.30 per share.



On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.28 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



