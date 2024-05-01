Innovaderm, the leading medical dermatology and aesthetics Contract Research Organization (CRO), today announced that it has been selected by Clinical Leaders CRO Leadership Awards for the fourth consecutive year, excelling across core categories of Expertise, Capabilities, Quality, and Reliability.

Clinical Leaders CRO Leadership Awards, which include a collaboration with ISR Reports, provide readers with accurate and reliable customer feedback to assist them in choosing a reputable CRO partner. This year, more than 40 CROs were assessed on approximately 20 performance metrics on work completed in the past 18 months.

Innovaderm won top performer for "small pharma" in the Capabilities, Quality, and Reliability categories, and named champion in the Expertise (Overall, Small Pharma) category.

"We are proud to be recognized by the CRO Leadership Awards for the 4th year running," said Cedric Burg, COO at Innovaderm. "This honor is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in dermatology and aesthetics clinical research. Our team's dedication to providing top-tier service and delivering quality results has been instrumental in achieving this recognition. We remain committed to our mission of improving patients' lives and will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do."

With nearly 25 years of success and deep expertise in medical dermatology and aesthetics, Innovaderm stands as a leader in dermatology clinical research. The CRO's comprehensive approach includes full-service capabilities and stand-alone biometrics and clinical regulatory services across all phases of clinical trials. Innovaderm excels in managing both late phase and early phase translational studies. The operational teams, established in Europe and North America, are dedicated to improving patient lives. This commitment to excellence underscores every aspect of Innovaderm's mission.

Innovaderm Research Inc. is the leading full-service dermatology CRO. Founded in 2000, Innovaderm's deep expertise and experience enable the ability to operationalize all aspects of clinical research, and deliver excellence across early to late phase studies. Innovaderm's mission is to drive innovative research initiatives towards the goal of improving patients' lives. To learn about Innovaderm's services, visit our website.

