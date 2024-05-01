

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $330 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $554 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $3.94 billion from $3.75 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $330 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.94 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 - $0.29 Full year EPS guidance: $2.14 - $2.24



