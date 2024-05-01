BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 30 April 2024 were:
647.14p Capital only
654.03p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 25,000 Ordinary shares on 30th April 2024, the Company has 92,198,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 11,011,000 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.