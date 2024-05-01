BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 30 April 2024 were:

218.15p Capital only

218.39p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 35,511 ordinary shares on 30th April 2024, the Company has 77,076,813 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 23,284,492 shares which are held in Treasury.