

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $801 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $836 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $847 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $6.41 billion from $6.49 billion last year.



The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $801 Mln. vs. $836 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.41 Bln vs. $6.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.01 to $3.07



