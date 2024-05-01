

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remained bearish amidst anxiety ahead of the Fed's monetary policy decision announcement on Wednesday afternoon. Positive earning updates however limited losses. Updates on manufacturing PMI and job openings, due from the U.S. ahead of the Fed announcement also added to the anxiety.



Wall Street Futures are trading lower. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Asian shares mostly declined.



Dollar Index gained. Bond yields mostly hardened. Easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising crude oil stockpiles in the U.S. dragged down crude oil prices. Gold hovered close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies plunged.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 37,743.10, down 0.19% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,017.80, down 0.36% Germany's DAX at 17,921.95, down 1.08% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,146.16, up 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 7,984.93, down 0.99% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,920.55, down 1.22% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,250.50, down 0.34% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,569.90, down 1.23% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,104.82, down 0.26% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,763.03, up 0.09%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0669, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.2483, down 0.06% USD/JPY at 157.91, up 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.6479, up 0.11% USD/CAD at 1.3775, down 0.01% Dollar Index at 106.30, up 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.693%, up 0.13% Germany at 2.5825%, up 0.06% France at 3.076%, up 0.07% U.K. at 4.4335%, up 1.87% Japan at 0.887%, down 0.67%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $85.25, down 1.25%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $80.78, down 1.40%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,302.25, down 0.03%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $57,354.08, down 6.95% Ethereum at $2,882.06, down 5.25% BNB at $549.32, down 5.46% Solana at $121.30, down 6.88% XRP at $0.4938, down 1.71%.



