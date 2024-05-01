

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $216.1 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $230.1 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $260.8 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $4.87 billion from $5.10 billion last year.



CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $216.1 Mln. vs. $230.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.59 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.87 Bln vs. $5.10 Bln last year.



