Arthritis Foundation Encourages Patients to Mark Arthritis Awareness Month by Sharing Words That Inspire Them on Their Journey

To mark Arthritis Awareness Month in May, the Arthritis Foundation has kicked off a heartfelt initiative, encouraging the arthritis community to share inspirational words on social media that fuel their journey and inspire their lives. This initiative also reminds the public about the devastating impact of arthritis and the ongoing need for research to find new treatments. As the nation's leading cause of disability, arthritis steals so much from people affected by the disease, from physical mobility and freedom to relationships and income.

In the U.S., nearly 60 million adults and hundreds of thousands of children and teens live with an arthritis diagnosis. These statistics don't account for those who are undiagnosed. The prevalence of adult arthritis is expected to increase dramatically by 2040, based on the aging population - without accounting for the rise in obesity rates and other population health trends.

"A common misperception about arthritis is that it's simply a part of aging," says Steven Taylor, Arthritis Foundation president and CEO. "In reality, many types of arthritis, such as psoriatic and rheumatoid arthritis, are caused by autoimmune dysfunction. And while it's true that osteoarthritis can be caused by wear and tear of the joints over time, it's not unusual for people of all ages, including athletes and active-duty military members, to develop arthritis as well. Arthritis isn't simple by any means, and that is why the Arthritis Foundation is focused on funding more research into its causes and helping to develop more effective treatments."

The current Arthritis Foundation portfolio of research investments includes two osteoarthritis (OA) prevention clinical studies. In an extensive clinical study spanning two continents, Wake Forest University researchers will determine whether the most common treatments for OA - weight loss and exercise - also help prevent women from developing the degenerative joint disease. The other study will examine the use of the off-patent drug Metformin in patients with major knee injury who are at high-risk for developing post-traumatic osteoarthritis PTOA in the knee after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction.

Arthritis Foundation programs connect patients and caregivers of all ages with resources and each other.

Peer Support Groups - An arthritis diagnosis can trigger grief, anger, anxiety and stress, and those emotions can arise throughout the patient's life. Data reveals that patients who have someone to talk to or connect with are more likely to experience higher levels of physical functioning and lower pain levels than those who may feel alone or isolated. Arthritis patients and their guardians come together in-person and online for Arthritis Foundation Connect Groups for social connection, mutual support and informative educational events and activities. Led by trained volunteers, Connect Groups offer a place of understanding and encouragement for both people living with arthritis and their loved ones. For more on Connect Groups, go to connectgroups.arthritis.org.

Walk To Cure Arthritis - Across the country, Walk To Cure Arthritis events bring community members together, allowing people with arthritis to connect with their support systems while learning about available resources for arthritis patients and caregivers. The walk also raises vital funds for scientific research, patient education and patient support programs. To find a local event, visit walktocurearthritis.org.

Connecting juvenile arthritis (JA) families to resources and to each other - the Foundation brings together families of kids with JA and other rheumatic diseases for JA Day events that are fun for the kids, information from healthcare professionals and a way to build connections with other JA families who understand and empathize with each other. Arthritis Foundation also hosts summer camps where JA kids ages 8-17 can have fun, make friends, gain new skills and create lifelong memories.

Social Media Campaign Shares Inspiration

Launched in April, the Foundation invited its social media followers and the arthritis community to comment with the words or phrases that inspire them on their arthritis journey. During May's Arthritis Awareness Month, the Foundation will unveil a video that shares those words and phrases back to the community. Inspirational posts throughout the month will continue to collect and share words, including links to stories and resources to encourage and empower all those living with arthritis. The word collection initiative will take physical form as bracelets which will be distributed in select markets nationwide in September to mark Pain Awareness Month. Visit the Foundation's national social media accounts to join the conversation.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As Champions of Yes, the Arthritis Foundation's mission is to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight to conquer arthritis - uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to conquer arthritis, visit arthritis.org.

