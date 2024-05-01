Zynergia Announces Strategic Partnership With FranGrowth to Propel Franchise Development for Cheaper Healthcare Initiative

CROWN POINT, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Zynergia, renowned for its deep-rooted healthcare expertise, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with FranGrowth, a leading Franchise Development Organization committed to changing lives and blessing generations through franchise entrepreneurship. This collaboration between Zynergia and FranGrowth is poised to elevate the Employers for Cheaper Healthcare (ECH) membership program, delivering transformative healthcare solutions to members nationwide.

Partnership Highlights:

Innovative Healthcare Solutions: Leveraging Zynergia's extensive healthcare and risk management knowledge to provide access to cost-effective health plans.

Leveraging Zynergia's extensive healthcare and risk management knowledge to provide access to cost-effective health plans. Revolutionary Franchise Development: FranGrowth brings a robust process for franchise development, helping franchisors scale effectively while aligning with Zynergia's people-first philosophy.

FranGrowth brings a robust process for franchise development, helping franchisors scale effectively while aligning with Zynergia's people-first philosophy. Economies of Scale: Both organizations will utilize their combined strengths to deliver significant savings in healthcare, benefits, and onboarding operations.

Kirnjot Singh, MD, President of Zynergia, expresses enthusiasm: "Our mission revolves around forging partnerships that embrace a people-first strategy to generate uplifting outcomes for members nationwide. FranGrowth stands as a pivotal partner in this journey, enhancing the reach of our meticulously designed programs that prioritize the well-being of individual members-acknowledging that they are the true backbone of any business."

"FranGrowth is dedicated to the transformation and growth of franchises, making us the perfect ally for Zynergia in extending high-quality, cost-effective healthcare options to franchise owners," said Dan Glaser, founder and President, FranGrowth.

About Zynergia: Zynergia is a distinguished human resources entity specializing in healthcare, offering comprehensive Enterprise Risk and Human Capital Management solutions that drive down healthcare costs and enhance profitability for client companies.

About FranGrowth: FranGrowth is a leading Franchise Development Organization that believes in changing lives and blessing generations through franchise entrepreneurship. With a vision to become the number one trusted name in franchise development, FranGrowth empowers brands with a robust developmental process and strategic growth.

