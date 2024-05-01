SC Governor McMaster Tours AGY Manufacturing Plant, Spotlighting Need for Domestic Production of USA-Critical Materials

Tour with plant executives highlights the importance of AGY's domestic production of glass fiber products critical to national security, civilian life.

AIKEN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster recently toured the AGY manufacturing plant in Aiken, S.C., a local producer of glass fiber reinforcements and one of his state's longstanding employers. While celebrating AGY's 72 military veterans (11% of the total workforce) and its tenured employees (40% with more than 15 years of service), the governor also learned about the 64-year history of the company and how proprietary AGY innovations integral to national security and civilian life continue to maintain a lead over AGY's largest Chinese competitors. Vital to the fabric of Aiken since 1960, AGY has continued to thrive despite the challenges of globalization and foreign supply chains. McMaster is shining a bright spotlight on the critical benefits of in-state manufacturing - and U.S. reshoring in general.





S.C. Governor Henry McMaster & U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (SC-02) Tour AGY Facilities With Co. Executives

L to R: Doug Mann, AGY EVP Technology; Al Ridilla, AGY Pres./CEO; Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina; Joe Wilson, U.S. House of Representatives South Carolina 2nd Congress. District; Wayne Hartsock, AGY EVP Operations; Archie Meyers, AGY CFO





While walking through the facility with the governor, AGY President and CEO Al Ridilla shared some illuminating facts about the company's exclusive glass fiber products and how AGY technology is essential to the composites used in defense ballistics, aviation, high-speed networks, and Artificial Intelligence. "Although we must navigate exponential cost inflation in rare earth metals and compete daily against significant competition from China," Ridilla explained, "AGY has maintained a position of global leadership in the advanced glass fiber reinforcements market. We continue to win as a pioneering mid-size, privately owned American high-tech manufacturer."

Governor McMaster, an outspoken advocate for South Carolina business and domestic manufacturing, concisely summarized the March 27 event's bottom line. "The global economy necessitates that U.S. citizens consume certain products manufactured around the world. However, when it comes to our national defense and critical U.S. infrastructure, it is necessary that the materials we rely on are sourced within our borders and made by American workers," said Gov. McMaster. "Whether concerning security or supply chain, we must restore American manufacturing, and there is no better place to do it than South Carolina."

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC), who also attended the meeting and tour, was equally impressed by the site and state-of-the-art glass fiber reinforcement production. "Our nation's indispensable small- and mid-sized manufacturers, of which AGY is a prime example, are competing globally without the levels of government financial backing enjoyed by foreign competitors," Wilson said. "We have got to ensure that American industries - and American workers - have the support to stay competitive and protect our national interests amid threatening geopolitical dynamics."

Both McMaster and Wilson recognize the need to promote U.S. jobs and sustain local communities - especially in their home state of South Carolina. They mutually admired the passion and patriotism of the AGY workforce and recognize the company's position among other top SC manufacturing industries. According to the governor, "Our nation's economy and future depend upon the strength and competitiveness of domestic manufacturers like AGY. Resourcing these operations at both the state and federal levels is absolutely imperative."





AGY President and CEO Al Ridilla (right) points out aspects of AGY's high-technology glass fiber manufacturing process to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (center).

